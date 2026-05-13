BYD Seal, Atto 3, Sealion 7, eMax 7 to witness price hike from July 1 onwards

Chinese electric automaker BYD India announced a price revision across its electric passenger vehicle portfolio, including Seal , Sealion 7, Atto 3 and eMax 7 , effective July 1, 2026. The increase, driven by sustained foreign exchange movement, will range from one to two per cent, depending on model and variant.

BYD India will implement a 1–2% price hike across its EV range from July 1, 2026, due to forex fluctuations. Meanwhile, the powerful Leopard 8 plug-in hybrid is expected soon.

Rajeev Chauhan, Head- Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, BYD India, said, “This price revision is in lieu of foreign exchange fluctuations. Even in a challenging market environment, BYD India remains focused on delivering high-value, advanced, safe, and premium electric mobility solutions to customers. We continue to see strong market demand for products such as the BYD Atto 3 and the BYD Sealion 7, reflecting growing confidence in premium electric mobility among Indian consumers."

BYD India: Price Hike

In addition to that, BYD will extend current prices to customers who complete bookings in May and June 2026, provided delivery is taken on or before July 31, 2026, to support customer planning and ensure greater price certainty. The company has further stated that bookings made on or after July 1, 2026, will be subject to the revised pricing.

Additionally, the company currently serves customers through a network of 48 dealerships across 40 cities, offering integrated sales and service nationwide. Notably, the expanding footprint underscores BYD India’s commitment to improving accessibility and strengthening the overall ownership experience.

Globally, the Chinese electric automaker continues to advance sustainable mobility innovation through the introduction of its second-generation Blade Battery and advanced flash-charging technology. Moreover, the next-generation technologies of battery and flash-charging are designed to enhance charging speed, battery safety, energy efficiency, and overall vehicle performance.

(Also Read: Government developing new EV charging app to unify charging stations across India)

BYD India: Future Plans

Furthermore, the company is expected to introduce its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Leopard 8, in the Indian market. Additionally, the BYD Leopard 8 is expected to be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 241 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a dual electric motor setup. The electric motor placed on the front axle makes approximately 268 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, whereas the rear motor produces approximately 402 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The electric motors are powered by a 36 kWh BYD Blade lithium-phosphate battery pack. Additionally, the Leopard 8 puts a combined power output of 737 bhp and 760 Nm of torque, with a combined range of 1,200 km. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in four seconds and boasts intelligent four-wheel drive.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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