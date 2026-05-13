HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Seal, Atto 3, Sealion 7, Emax 7 To Witness Price Hike From July 1 Onwards

BYD Seal, Atto 3, Sealion 7, eMax 7 to witness price hike from July 1 onwards

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 13 May 2026, 16:15 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

BYD India will implement a 1–2% price hike across its EV range from July 1, 2026, due to forex fluctuations. Meanwhile, the powerful Leopard 8 plug-in hybrid is expected soon.

BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3, Seal, Sealion 7, eMax 7 to witness price hike from July 1 onwards
BYD Atto 3
BYD Atto 3, Seal, Sealion 7, eMax 7 to witness price hike from July 1 onwards
View Personalised Offers on
BYD Seal arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Chinese electric automaker BYD India announced a price revision across its electric passenger vehicle portfolio, including Seal, Sealion 7, Atto 3 and eMax 7, effective July 1, 2026. The increase, driven by sustained foreign exchange movement, will range from one to two per cent, depending on model and variant.

Rajeev Chauhan, Head- Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, BYD India, said, “This price revision is in lieu of foreign exchange fluctuations. Even in a challenging market environment, BYD India remains focused on delivering high-value, advanced, safe, and premium electric mobility solutions to customers. We continue to see strong market demand for products such as the BYD Atto 3 and the BYD Sealion 7, reflecting growing confidence in premium electric mobility among Indian consumers."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

BYD India: Price Hike

In addition to that, BYD will extend current prices to customers who complete bookings in May and June 2026, provided delivery is taken on or before July 31, 2026, to support customer planning and ensure greater price certainty. The company has further stated that bookings made on or after July 1, 2026, will be subject to the revised pricing.

Additionally, the company currently serves customers through a network of 48 dealerships across 40 cities, offering integrated sales and service nationwide. Notably, the expanding footprint underscores BYD India’s commitment to improving accessibility and strengthening the overall ownership experience.

Globally, the Chinese electric automaker continues to advance sustainable mobility innovation through the introduction of its second-generation Blade Battery and advanced flash-charging technology. Moreover, the next-generation technologies of battery and flash-charging are designed to enhance charging speed, battery safety, energy efficiency, and overall vehicle performance.

(Also Read: Government developing new EV charging app to unify charging stations across India)

BYD India: Future Plans

Furthermore, the company is expected to introduce its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, Leopard 8, in the Indian market. Additionally, the BYD Leopard 8 is expected to be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 241 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, paired with a dual electric motor setup. The electric motor placed on the front axle makes approximately 268 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, whereas the rear motor produces approximately 402 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The electric motors are powered by a 36 kWh BYD Blade lithium-phosphate battery pack. Additionally, the Leopard 8 puts a combined power output of 737 bhp and 760 Nm of torque, with a combined range of 1,200 km. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in four seconds and boasts intelligent four-wheel drive.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 13 May 2026, 16:15 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.