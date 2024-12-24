BYD's Brazilian plant site in trouble after workers found in ‘slave’ conditions

BYD Co. has cut ties with a local construction firm in Brazil after authorities found that workers employed at an under-construction factory site were in ‘slave’-like conditions. This has come as a major embarrassment for the Chinese electric vehicle giant that only recently began its global expansion efforts with a keen eye on emerging markets like Brazil.

As per a Bloomberg report, authorities in Brazil investigated an under-construction site for a BYD factory in the northeast state of Bahia. Here, it was allegedly found that workers were operating in and living under extremely poor conditions. Interestingly, the Labor Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement in which it was confirmed that 163 Chinese labourers were rescued from the site and that a halt to all construction activities has been ordered.

It is reported that while the working conditions at the site were poor, passports of the workers had also been confiscated. It is also alleged by prosecutors that a significant portion of salaries of the workers had also been withheld by the construction firm. The investigation further found that there was one bathroom for every 31 workers, many beds lacked mattresses and that those employed were forced to wake at 4 am to start their 5.30 am shifts.

BYD reacts

As per media reports, BYD has severed ties with Jinjiang Construction Brazil Ltd. and has now re-affirmed its commitment towards welfare of workers. "BYD Auto do Brasil reiterates its commitment to full compliance with Brazilian legislation, especially with regard to the protection of workers’ rights and human dignity," said Alexandre Baldy, senior vice president of BYD Brasil.

BYD Auto do Brasil also said that it had conducted a review on its own part and had asked the construction firm to improve on many of the recommendations made.

This particular BYD plant in Brazil is expected to become operational at some point in time in 2025 and will be a base for the company from where it rolls out EVs for the Brazilian market as well as for exports.

