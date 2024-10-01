Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Recalls 97,000 Top Selling Electric Cars Over Steering Component Fault In This Country

BYD recalls 97,000 top-selling EVs over steering component fault in this country

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM
Follow us on:
  • BYD has recalled 97,000 units of Dolphin and Yuan Plus electric cars.
BYD has recalled 97,000 units of Dolphin and Yuan Plus electric cars. (Bloomberg)

Chinese electric vehicle major BYD has issued a recall impacting about 97,000 units of its top-selling EVs in the company's home country. The carmaker has stated that the electric cars have been recalled owing to a steering component fault, which includes the Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs built between November 2022 and December 2023.

China's State Administration and Market Regulation (SAMR) has said in a statement that BYD Dolphin and Yuan Plus electric cars have been recalled due to a steering component fault. However, it's not revealed if the recall is limited to the Chinese market only or includes exported vehicles as well. The manufacturing fault in the steering control module of the affected EVs could result in a fire incident, the statement further added. It also said that the auto company would ask its dales to install a physical fix in the recalled EVs.

Suggested watch: BYD Seal EV review

The BYD Dolphin and Yuan Plus electric cars were two of the best-selling models from the Chinese automaker in 2023. These two cars accounted for about 26 per cent of BYD's total sales of 30 lakh units registered last year, as the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) revealed.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakh
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki eVX
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh Range Icon550 Km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

This recall comes as a rare one by BYD. Previously, the automaker recalled a small batch of its Tanj plug-in hybrid cars in 2022 due to a defect in the battery packs, which could cause fire incidents.

BYD in India

None of the impacted cars, BYD Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs are sold in India. The Chinese auto major sells e6 MPV, Atto 3 and Seal. The carmaker is expected to launch the Seagull EV in India in the coming months. The automaker is now gearing up to launch the eMax 7 on October 8, which will come as a significantly updated iteration of the e6 MPV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD Dolphin Dolphin BYD Yuan PLus Yuan PLus electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility car recall vehicle recall
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS