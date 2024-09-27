Copyright © HT Media Limited
BYD on steroids? Chinese EV giant rolls out one million cars in three months

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 27 Sep 2024, 07:07 AM
  • Once upon a time, BYD was the biggest EV player in China. Today, it is one of the biggest automaker anywhere in the world.
This photo taken on April 18, 2024 shows BYD electric cars for export waiting to be loaded onto a ship at a port in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province. (AFP)

Calling BYD's recent expansionist moves as a global march would be underestimating the speed at which the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company has been moving. It is more a bullet-like motion than a march and this is once again highlighted with the announcement from the company that it has rolled out one million units in the past three months alone.

BYD, also called Build Your Dreams, is the largest manufacturer of all-electric and hybrid vehicles in China. It is now also one of the largest EV sellers anywhere in the world, giving enormous competition to US-based Tesla. But while Tesla has a global presence, BYD had restricted itself to within the Chinese territory till 2021. Not anymore.

BYD has built a cumulative total of nine million vehicles till date and that is seriously quick for a company that traces its roots back to just over two decades. It has come a fair distance from 2005 when it introduced its first mass-produced car, BYD F3. The acceleration though has been quicker ever since it decided to focus on new-energy vehicles or NEVs alone, a decision taken in March of 2022. In 2023, the company would sell 3,024,417 across the world, significantly higher than 427,302 sold in 2020, as per data from Chinese Passenger Cars' Association.

BYD on global conquest path

BYD has made a determined effort to invade and capture foreign markets and currently offers its models in 70 countries. It also has established manufacturing bases in several countries outside of China.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2024, 07:07 AM IST
TAGS: BYD BYD Dolphin Tesla EV electric vehicle electric car electric mobility
