BYD's luxury car brand Denza to make India debut on November 13

BYD is all set to launch its luxury car brand Denza in India on November 13. The brand is expected to reveal its products for the Indian market along with its retail strategy. The first product to be launched under the Denza brand in India is expected to be the D9 MPV, while the Z9 GT is also expected to launch in the country.

Denza was founded in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. By 2024, Mercedes-Benz left the JV, and the ownership went completely into the hands of BYD. Denza sells its cars in markets such as Southeast Asia, China, Australia, Europe, and Latin America, offering luxury and performance electric cars as well as plug-in hybrid models.

Interestingly, with the launch of models like the D9, the Chinese automaker will try to address the growing demand for luxury MPVs, especially from the film fraternity.

Which Denza cars are expected in India?

The first Denza model expected in India is the Denza D9, a large luxury MPV that will challenge models like the MG M9, Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM, and even the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. The India-spec D9 MPV is likely to come powered by a 103 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-axle-mounted motor churning out 308 bhp peak power and 360 Nm of maximum torque. It is expected to promise up to 520 km range, while it would come with a 200 kW DC charging architecture. The D9 is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds. Expect it to be priced between ₹85 lakh and ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The D9 MPV is expected to be followed by the Z9 GT, a four-door shooting brake offering a unique body style with an electric powertrain. It would be the only one of its kind in the Indian market. Powering the EV is a massive 122.5 kWh battery pack paired with a trio of electric motors that produce 1,140 bhp peak power. Power is sent to all four wheels. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds, and the top speed is rated at 270 kmph. The Z9 GT delivers a WLTP-rated range of 600 km on a single charge. The EV can be charged at up to a whopping 1,500 kW. Denza claims the EV takes just nine minutes for a 10-97% charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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