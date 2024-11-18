BYD hits major production milestone, rolls out 10 million cars, including EVs

Chinese EV giant BYD has hit a major production milestone. The world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer has rolled out 10 million new-energy vehicles (NEV), which includes electric vehicles as well as hybrid cars. BYD recently toppled US-based EV giant Tesla to become the largest electric car manufacturer in the world. The record 10 millionth electric car was rolled out from BYD's Xiaomo Production Base located in Shenzhen-Shanwei Special Cooperation Zone in China on Monday.

BYD's production milestone coincides with the EV maker's 30th anniversary. BYD is the first EV maker in the world to achieve the landmark, beating other EV giants like Tesla. It took 15 years for BYD to achieve five million NEV production milestone. The EV maker picked up production in the last 15 months during which it achieved another five million unit production. During the phase, BYD overtook Tesla as world's largest EV maker.

BYD started off as a rechargeable battery maker in 1995. It later ventured into the electric vehicle manufacturing in 2003. It is currently selling its EVs and other vehicles in around 70 countries and regions, including in India.

BYD in India

BYD's electric vehicles made India debut back in March 2007 when the EV maker begand operating from Chennai. It has two facilities in Tamil Nadu spread across 1.40 lakh square kms at an investment of more than $200 million. BYD focusses on electric cars, battery energy storage, electric buses, electric trucks, electric forklifts, and electronics.

BYD recently launched its latest electric MPV eMax 7 in India. The carmaker also sells two more electric cars in the Indian market. These include the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV and BYD Seal electric sedan. The EV maker currently has 27 showrooms in India spread across 23 cities.

