Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Gears Up For India Growth With A Tailored Ev In The Works

BYD gears up for India growth with a tailored EV in the works

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 04 Feb 2026, 08:57 am
Follow us on:

  • BYD plans a new India-specific car model as the world’s top EV maker targets faster overseas growth amid slowing domestic sales.

BYD is reportedly working on a new model for the Indian markets. (Image for representation only)
Get Launch Updates on
BYD Seagull
Notify me

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is preparing a new car model for the Indian market as it looks to sustain its rapid expansion overseas, executive vice president Stella Li said on Tuesday.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

According to an AFP report, engineers at BYD’s headquarters in Shenzhen are currently working on the vehicle design, although the launch timeline has not yet been finalised. “India is a market for us but we need to put more effort," Li said while speaking to AFP at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53.15 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD eMAX 7
BatteryCapacity Icon71.8 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 26.90 - 29.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BYD Sealion 7
BatteryCapacity Icon82.56 kWh Range Icon567 km
₹ 48.90 - 54.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz EV
BatteryCapacity Icon26 kWh Range Icon306 km
₹ 12 - 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Model tailored for Indian conditions

Li said the company plans to “introduce a different model fitted for India," but did not provide further details about specifications, pricing, or launch plans. “My team is working on that, but there is still some work to do," she said. Li also rejected reports suggesting that BYD was planning to establish a car assembly plant in India.

World’s largest EV maker

BYD, which began as a battery manufacturer, sold 2.26 million electric vehicles last year, overtaking Elon Musk’s Tesla to become the world’s top electric car maker. The company is now targeting a “minimum target" of 24 per cent growth in overseas markets this year. That would amount to around 1.3 million vehicles sold outside China, including hybrid models.

Also Read : China’s BYD Outsells Tesla in Europe’s Two Biggest EV Markets

Domestic slowdown drives global push

BYD’s international focus comes as domestic sales have weakened following adjustments to Chinese government subsidies for electric vehicles. January sales declined for the fifth consecutive month.

As a result, the company is turning its attention to global markets. Li said BYD is concentrating on “every market except the US," where Chinese vehicle imports face steep tariffs.

Betting on hybrids in Europe

Despite warnings of slowing growth in Europe, where hybrid vehicles overtook purely petrol-powered cars last year, Li said BYD expects sales to be supported by new models.

The company’s longer-range hybrids are designed to appeal to cautious buyers. They are “for people who don't trust EVs (electric vehicles)," Li said, calling them a “game-changer".

Also Read : BYD marks historic milestone as 15 millionth new energy vehicle rolls out

Design changes for safety

Li also said BYD will adjust its vehicle designs for international markets following a recent safety move in China. After authorities announced a ban on hidden door handles over safety concerns, BYD will introduce mechanical door handles in its overseas models.

Improving China–India ties

BYD’s India plans come amid a gradual warming of relations between China and India, strained since a deadly border clash in 2020. Direct flights between the two countries resumed in October after a five-year suspension.

With global demand shifting and competition intensifying, BYD is positioning itself to adapt its vehicles to local markets as it pushes deeper into international territory.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2026, 08:57 am IST
TAGS: byd ev electric vehicle
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS