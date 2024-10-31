BYD eMax 7 vs BYD e6: Top 5 updates that the new model gets

The Chinese electric vehicle maker, BYD has launched the eMax 7. The BYD eMax 7 which is the successor to the company’s first passenger vehicle in India, the e6, has seen several improvements over the outgoing electric MPV from the company. The eMax 7 is essentially the e6’s facelift, but with a new name. Over the e6, the eMax 7 gets a range of changes including visual updates, new features as well as new powertrain options. Here’s what’s all new on the eMax 7 over the e6. Here’s a quick look at what the BYD eMax 7 offers over the e6 electric MPV.

1 BYD eMax7 vs BYD e6: Design While retaining the same silhouette as the e6, the BYD eMax 7 incorporates several upgrades to the exterior design which make it look like a much more premium model than the former. The BYD eMax 7 gets a fresh makeover with slimmer headlamps, sportier bumpers, and a set of new alloy wheels. The blue BYD emblem has been updated with the latest logo, and the front grille has a new design. In the rear, you’ll notice larger, wraparound tail lamps connected by a sleek bar for a more modern appearance. Unlike the e6, the eMax 7 goes for a simpler look, dropping the dual-tone treatment on the bumpers and sides.

2 BYD eMax7 vs BYD e6: Cabin Similar to the exterior changes, the BYD eMax 7 incorporates several changes to the cabin as well to make it look more premium than the BYD e6. The eMax 7 moves away from the e6's all-black interior, opting instead for a black-and-brown dual-tone setup that adds a bit of character. The biggest difference, though, is in seating. While the e6 stuck to a basic 5-seat layout, the eMax 7 gives you options, a 6-seat version with captain’s chairs in the middle row or a more spacious 7-seat layout. While with all the seats up, the new electric MPV offers a 180 litre of boot space, folding the third row of seats flat gives 580 litres of boot space.

3 BYD eMax7 vs BYD e6: Features The BYD eMax 7 also gets a better list of features as compared to the e6. The eMax 7 introduces a new steering wheel and a larger 12.8-inch touchscreen, replacing the previous model’s 10.1-inch unit. Unlike the more minimalistic e6, the eMax 7 comes with added features, including a fixed panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, smartphone connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, powered and ventilated front seats, frameless wipers, and a 360-degree camera. These additions offer more functionality and convenience compared to the e6’s simpler setup.

5 BYD eMax7 vs BYD e6: Price Despite the loads of enhancements done to the eMax 7, BYD has kept the prices almost similar to the outgoing model. In fact, unlike the e6 which was only offered in a single trim level, the eMax 7 gets two variants. The entry level Premium variants starts at ₹26.9 lakh, ex-showroom, for the six seater version and the seven seater is priced at ₹27.50 lakh, while the BYD eMax 7 Superior is prices at ₹29.30 lakh and ₹29.90 lakh for the six seater and seven seater version respectively. The BYD e6 meanwhile, had a price tag of ₹29.15 lakh.

