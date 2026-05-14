BYD eMax 7, Atto 3 offered with benefits up to 5.2 lakh in May 2026

Chinese electric automaker Build Your Dreams ( BYD ) has announced benefits of up to ₹5.2 lakh for three of its electric vehicles in a four-car product portfolio. This comes on the back of the price hike of up to two per cent from July 1 onwards, which was announced recently, making it the third price hike in a single year for BYD.

BYD's 'Marvellous May' initiative offers benefits up to ₹ 5.2 lakh on the eMax 7 and Atto 3, alongside a Sealion 7 anniversary edition, preceding a July price hike across its portfolio.

BYD Benefits May 2026

BYD is offering benefits of up to ₹5.2 lakh on the BYD eMax 7 as part of its Marvellous May initiative. The company is offering exchange benefits on a limited stock of the 6-and 7-seater base variant of the eMax 7. In addition to that, the company is expected to include an extended warranty of up to 3 lakh km and a free maintenance package of up to seven years with the initiative.

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Additionally, the BYD Atto 3 is being offered with a free maintenance package of up to two years under the Marvellous May initiative, reducing the maintenance charges for potential owners of the entry-level electric SUV from the company in the country.

The flagship models, such as BYD Seal and Sealion 7, are not being offered with any discounts under the Marvellous May initiative of the company.

BYD Sealion 7: 1st Anniversary Edition

The flagship SUV from the Chinese automaker has completed its first year in the Indian automobile market. BYD has launched the 1st Anniversary Edition of the BYD Sealion 7, with new light grey interiors. In addition to that, the company is offering exclusive benefits to the first 1,100 customers. The BYD Sealion 7 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹49.40 lakh.

Also Read : Kia Carens Clavis EV vs BYD eMax 7 specification comparison: price, battery pack, features

BYD Price Hike in July 2026

Furthermore, the benefits come on the back of the company’s recently announced price revision across its electric passenger vehicle portfolio, including Seal, Sealion 7, Atto 3 and eMax 7, effective July 1, 2026. The increase, driven by sustained foreign exchange movement, will range from one to two per cent, depending on model and variant.

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