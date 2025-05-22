BYD Dolphin Surf electric hatchback lands in EU: Will the low-cost EV make it to India?

Chinese automaker BYD launched its new low-cost electric hatchback, the Dolphin Surf, on Wednesday in Berlin as its 10th model on offer in Europe. This raises the stakes for European automakers who are racing to make compact, affordable EVs in an attempt to compete with their Chinese counterparts on price. Priced from €22,990 ( ₹22.32 lakh), the BYD Dolphin Surf is a slightly enhanced version of the automaker’s Seagull hatchback, which is quite popular in its home country.

The Dolphin Surf will be sold in three variants, with the base model offering up to 322 km of claimed single-charge range. BYD announced this variant would be listed at a discounted price of €19,990 for a month in Germany. The top-spec version is priced at €24,990 ( ₹24.26 lakh) and delivers a single-charge range of 507 km (claimed). The Dolphin Surf arrives with features such as a rotating 10.1-inch touchscreen, keyless entry, electrically adjustable seats, and more.

BYD Dolphin Surf: What you should know

The Euro-spec BYD Dolphin Surf is eight inches (203.2 mm) longer than the Seagull hatchback on which it is based, while retaining an identical exterior design. It features a more powerful 87 bhp motor in the base and mid-spec variants and a 156 bhp motor in the top trim. While the base model still features the 30.1 kWh battery pack, the top two variants are equipped with a new and larger 43.2 kWh unit. DC fast charging capacity has been raised to 65 kW for the base model and 85 kW on the variants with the larger battery pack. BYD claims the Dolphin Surf can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, regardless of the variant.

The Dolphin Surf features split and fold rear seats with electric adjustment available as an optional add-on. The cockpit features a 10.1-inch rotating infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and it is enabled for voice commands and OTA updates. The car further features vehicle-to-load technology (V2L), NFC keyless entry, and a range of ADAS features.

Deliveries for the BYD Dolphin Surf are slated for June 2025 in Europe, and the electric hatchback may be expected to arrive in India. While there was initial speculation that BYD would introduce the Chinese-spec Seagull in India, the updated Dolphin Surf now appears to be a better fit for the market. However, the automaker has not yet officially confirmed the launch of either the Seagull or the Dolphin Surf in India

Europe’s race for compact, low-cost EVs:

BYD Dolphin Surf electric cars are parked infront of the venue where BYD carmaker holds a vehicle presentation event in Berlin, Germany May 21, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse (REUTERS)

The BYD Dolphin Surf will be subject to the European Union’s tariffs on Chinese EVs as it is currently manufactured in the Asian country. The automaker is, however, building two new factories in Turkey and Hungary to avoid duties in the near future.

European automakers have been struggling to match Chinese rivals in an EV price war that culminated in significant import tariffs. In October 2024, the EU hiked tariffs on Chinese-made EVs to as much as 45.3 per cent, with BYD facing a total of 27 per cent in import duties. While these tariffs are currently in effect, the EU and China are negotiating to replace the tariffs with an alternative system of minimum prices for Chinese-built EVs.

The tariffs were introduced to address growing concerns around Chinese automakers benefiting from state subsidies and their impact on competition within the European market. Automakers in the region initially bore the brunt of tech-laden Chinese EVs flowing into the market with highly competitive pricing. Despite losing a chunk of their market share initially, European automakers soon stabilised with established brands capturing much of the resurgence in EV demand.

European automakers are now gearing up to launch affordable models for the mass market. The region will see the launches of 11 new models priced under €25,000 in this year alone, with offerings from key players such as Stellantis, Renault, and Volkswagen. Renault is set to launch the electric R5 and the recently debuted Twingo E-Tech, while Volkswagen will bring out its ID.2 compact EV. All these models are expected to start at a price tag of up to €25,000, with more affordable offerings currently in the pipeline.

