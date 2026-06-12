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BYD Denza Z electric supercar breaks cover with 1,582 bhp

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2026, 10:25 am
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  • Denza’s new Z supercar has appeared in filings with 1,582 bhp, 350 kmph capability and a Europe-first launch plan.

BYD Denza Z
The Denza Z is set to become BYD’s most extreme electric model, with a Europe-first launch planned before China sales.
BYD Denza Z
The Denza Z is set to become BYD’s most extreme electric model, with a Europe-first launch planned before China sales.
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BYD-owned Denza has revealed key specifications for its new Z electric supercar in Chinese regulatory filings, confirming a four-seat roadster with up to 1,582 bhp and a top speed of 350 km/h. The model had already been shown at the Beijing motor show, where it was presented as the brand’s new flagship. Denza now plans to launch it first in Europe before introducing it in China in July.

BYD Denza Z: Three body styles

The Denza Z will be sold in two main forms. The entry version is a soft-top convertible with semi-hidden door handles, 20-inch wheels and staggered tyres sized 255/40 at the front and 265/40 at the rear. It measures 4,780 mm long, 1,990 mm wide and 1,350 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,780 mm. Denza says the convertible weighs 2,290 kg before load and 2,650 kg gross.

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A hard-top roadster will also be available. It gets flush door handles, blacked-out pillars and roof, and a lower stance than the convertible. This version uses 20-inch wheels with 255/40 front tyres and 295/35 rear tyres. Its curb weight is 2,220 kg and gross weight is 2,580 kg.

Also Read : BYD unveils Dolphin G DM-i plug-in hybrid hatchback with 1,000 km range

BYD Denza Z: Performance figures

Power comes from a three-motor setup with one front motor and two rear motors. The front TZ220QYD unit produces 670 bhp, while the rear pair deliver 912 bhp combined. Total output stands at 1,582 bhp. Denza also claims the Z can sprint from 0-62 mph in less than 2.0 seconds. Standard top speed is 300 kmph.

A sports package will add a larger rear wing, more aggressive bumpers and wider 21-inch wheels with 275/35 front tyres and 325/30 rear tyres. With that package, top speed rises to 350 kmph.

Also Read : BYD to launch Seal U SUV with DM-i PHEV technology in India this year

BYD Denza Z: Tech and launch plan

The Z will use an LFP battery, though its capacity has not been revealed. It also gets steer-by-wire technology, DiSus-M magnetorheological suspension, flash charging and DiPilot 5.0 driver assistance.

Inside, the concept car showed turquoise and yellow upholstery, physical controls on the dash, a squared-off steering wheel and exposed carbonfibre elements. The design is led by chief designer Wolfgang Egger and stays close to the earlier concept.

Denza has not announced pricing. Its closest rival on paper appears to be the Maserati Granturismo Folgore.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2026, 10:25 am IST
TAGS: BYD Denza Denza Z BYD Denza Z

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