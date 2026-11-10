⁠BYD Denza D9 spotted without camouflage in India

The BYD Denza D9 electric MPV has been spotted in India, suggesting that the luxury three-row vehicle could be introduced alongside the Denza Z9 GT . The sighting comes after several appearances of the Z9 GT, a shooting brake that has also been seen without camouflage. While BYD has not confirmed the launch plans for either model, the D9's arrival points to a possible expansion of the Denza range in the Indian market.

The India-spec Denza D9 is expected to arrive as a completely built unit (CBU). This could allow it to retain most of the equipment offered on the international model, although its final specifications and launch timeline remain unconfirmed.

Design

The Denza D9 has a tall, upright profile typical of a large MPV. Its front fascia features a prominent grille with a patterned finish, bordered by thick silver elements that extend towards the LED daytime running lamps. These sit below dual-pod LED projector headlamps, while another pair of LED daytime running lights is positioned lower down on the bumper.

The side profile is defined by a straight beltline and roofline, with 18-inch alloy wheels filling the wheel arches. The MPV also gets electrically operated sliding doors with a soft-close function. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar runs across the tailgate, which carries Denza lettering and an electric opening mechanism.

Interior and features

The international-spec D9 comes with a 2+2+3 seating arrangement and Nappa leather upholstery. The second row gets individual captain seats with powered adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. Both front seats also get memory settings, while the driver receives eight-way electric adjustment and the front passenger gets four-way adjustment.

Equipment includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, triple-zone climate control and three 50W wireless charging pads. The audio system is a 14-speaker DYNAUDIO unit with a 775W output. Rear occupants also get touchscreen controls integrated into the armrests and dedicated entertainment screens. Other features include automatic LED headlights, welcome lighting, LED charging-port illumination and an NFC key.

Battery, performance and range

The D9 uses a 103.36kWh BYD Blade LFP battery. Buyers in international markets can choose between a front-wheel-drive version producing 308 bhp and 360 Nm, and an all-wheel-drive variant delivering 368 bhp and 470 Nm.

The claimed range is 600 km for the FWD version and 580 km for the AWD model. Charging options include 11kW AC and 200kW DC charging, along with 6.6kW vehicle-to-load capability.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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