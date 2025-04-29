BYD delivers over 50 Sealion 7 electric cars in a single day

BYD recently delivered 51 units of the Sealion 7 in Kerala. This was the first time that a premium electric vehicle was delivered in such numbers that too in a single day. Because of this, this event made it to the India Book of Records. When BYD launched the Sealion 7, it gathered over 1,000 bookings.

BYD has a claimed range of up to 567 km on a single charge. It is offered in two variants.

What are the variants of the BYD Sealion 7?

BYD offers the Sealion 7 in two variants - Premium and Performance.

What is the price of the BYD Sealion 7?

The Premium variant of the Sealion 7 is priced at ₹48.9 lakh whereas the Performance variant costs ₹54.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the specifications of the BYD Sealion 7?

The Sealion 7, built on BYD's advanced e-Platform 3.0, is equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery across all variants. The Performance variant features an all-wheel drive system, utilizing one motor for each axle, delivering 523 bhp and 690 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 542 km. In contrast, the Premium variant also utilises the 82.5 kWh battery but is configured with a single motor that drives the rear wheels, generating 308 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while achieving an extended range of 567 km.

What are the safety features of the BYD Sealion 7?

In terms of safety, the SUV gets 11 airbags, making it the only car in India to have more than 10 airbags. The SUV also gets ADAS functionality which includes features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Additional features include a crystal gear selector and a driver monitoring system. This system employs an infrared camera to monitor eye movements and facial expressions, identifying signs of drowsiness or distraction. Should it detect a lapse in the driver's attention, it promptly issues a warning to enhance safety. The front seats are covered in Nappa leather and offer electric adjustments, with the driver's seat featuring 8-way power adjustment and four-way lumbar support, while the passenger seat provides 6-way power adjustment. Both seats are equipped with a ventilation function. Furthermore, the cabin boasts a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display.

What are the features of the BYD Sealion 7?

The Sealion 7 is equipped with a comprehensive array of features. Notably, both variants of the e-SUV share the same feature set. The interior showcases an all-black design theme. At the front, it features a flat-bottom, four-spoke steering wheel, complemented by a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Importantly, all essential functions are managed exclusively through the infotainment system.

What are the rivals of the BYD Sealion 7?

BYD Sealion 7 goes against Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW iX1, Volvo EX40 Recharge, and others in the segment.

