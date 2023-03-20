HT Auto
BYD delivers 700 units of Atto3 electric SUV across India in two months

Chine-based electric car manufacturer BYD has delivered 700 units of Atto 3, its first electric SUV in India, within the first two months since its launch. Launched in November last year, BYD said the electric SUV gad garnered a lot of interest among buyers so far. It had clocked 2,000 thousand bookings within the first month itself. The Atto 3 is the second electric vehicle from BYD to be launched in India after the e6 three-row electric MPV. The Atto 3 rivals the likes of Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV among others in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Mar 2023, 15:57 PM
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car

Earlier, BYD had said it had delivered 340 units of Atto 3 electric SUV in January this year. BYD had also launched a Limited Edition version of the electric SUV during the Auto Expo earlier this year. Wrapped in Forest Green shade, the special edition Atto 3 costs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicles at BYD India, said, “We are happy to celebrate this milestone in India. As of February, we have delivered over 700 units of BYD ATTO 3s to various cities in India in just two months and have received very positive response from customers. We believe more and more customers will choose our premium electric SUV. As always, we are fully committed to the market, our customers and our dealer network."

Atto 3 is one of the most popular and best-selling model from BYD across the world. The electric carmaker has sold more than 2.5 lakh units of the electric SUV in just 11 months since its launch in various countries and regions. In January itself, BYD sold 23, 231 units of Atto 3 globally.

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

BYD Atto 3 comes equipped with blade-type lithium-ion battery, which is considered as one of the most durable batteries available in any EVs currently available. The battery capacity of the Atto 3 is 60.48 kWh and it has a certified range of 480 kms on a single charge while the ARAI-rated driving range is higher at 521 kms. The battery can be fast charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes. BYD Atto 3 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

The SUV is also equipped with an Advanced Driver Aids System which is called BYD Dipilot. There are also 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch infotainment system that can be rotated, an NFC card key and there is also a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) feature.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2023, 15:57 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto3 Electric vehicle Electric car EV
