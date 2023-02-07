HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Commences Deliveries Of Atto 3 Electric Suv

BYD commences deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV

BYD has announced that they have delivered 340 units of Atto 3 electric SUV in January 2023. The Atto 3 is the second product from BYD after the e6 MPV. The Atto 3 is priced at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and there is also a Limited Edition BYD ATTO 3 in a Forest Green shade at 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The manufacturer has received over 2,000 bookings since the launch of the electric SUV, last year.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2023, 10:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car (HT Auto/Sanjay Rohilla)
The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is compact, quirky and fun, and just the right-sized city car

As a global model, over 252, 251 units of Atto 3 was sold in just 11 months globally since its launch in various countries and regions, and in Jan 2023 itself, 23, 231 units of Atto 3 was sold globally in a single month.

Also Read : Tesla, BYD team up to invest in this country's electric-vehicle industry

Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce deliveries of our first-born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) premium electric SUV in India. We have been receiving incredible response for the BYD ATTO 3 e-SUV from customers. The excitement and enthusiasm to own and drive the sporty and feature rich BYD ATTO 3 is exuberant. The customer feedback and interest make us confident of capturing the Indian electric vehicle segment at a faster pace than we could have thought of."

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
Byd Atto 3
| Electric | Automatic
₹33.9 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mitsubishi Pajerosport (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mitsubishi Pajerosport
2477 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹27.45 - 31.23 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Hyundai Tucson 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) | 154 bhp
₹27.7 - 34.54 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

BYD is using blade-type battery and is based on an all-electric platform. The battery capacity is 60.48 kWh and it has a certified range of 480 km and an ARAI-rated driving range of 521 km. The battery can be fast charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes. BYD Atto 3 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

The SUV is also equipped with an Advanced Driver Aids System which is called BYD Dipilot. There are also 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch infotainment system that can be rotated, an NFC card key and there is also a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) feature.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2023, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 348 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 528 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
Ignyte_1
First made-in-India helmet certified to meet Europe's ECE 22.06 standards launched: All you need to know
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Jimny_10_1673503346346
Jimny is rocking Maruti Suzuki's booking meter

Latest News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 garners over 650 bookings, deliveries begin next month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 garners over 650 bookings, deliveries begin next month
BYD commences deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV
BYD commences deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV
Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster
Lamborghini introduces Autentica roadster
Lamborghini Invencible is truly invincible!
Lamborghini Invencible is truly invincible!
In pics: Lamborghini Autentica is a drop-top V12 monster
In pics: Lamborghini Autentica is a drop-top V12 monster

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city