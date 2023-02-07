BYD commences deliveries of Atto 3 electric SUV

BYD has announced that they have delivered 340 units of Atto 3 electric SUV in January 2023. The Atto 3 is the second product from BYD after the e6 MPV. The Atto 3 is priced at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and there is also a Limited Edition BYD ATTO 3 in a Forest Green shade at ₹34.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The manufacturer has received over 2,000 bookings since the launch of the electric SUV, last year.

As a global model, over 252, 251 units of Atto 3 was sold in just 11 months globally since its launch in various countries and regions, and in Jan 2023 itself, 23, 231 units of Atto 3 was sold globally in a single month.

Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “We are delighted to announce deliveries of our first-born EV platform (e-Platform 3.0) premium electric SUV in India. We have been receiving incredible response for the BYD ATTO 3 e-SUV from customers. The excitement and enthusiasm to own and drive the sporty and feature rich BYD ATTO 3 is exuberant. The customer feedback and interest make us confident of capturing the Indian electric vehicle segment at a faster pace than we could have thought of."

BYD is using blade-type battery and is based on an all-electric platform. The battery capacity is 60.48 kWh and it has a certified range of 480 km and an ARAI-rated driving range of 521 km. The battery can be fast charged from 0-80 per cent in 50 minutes. BYD Atto 3 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

The SUV is also equipped with an Advanced Driver Aids System which is called BYD Dipilot. There are also 7 airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch infotainment system that can be rotated, an NFC card key and there is also a Vehicle to Load (VTOL) feature.

