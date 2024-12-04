BYD Bao 3 SUV and Bao 9 Sports Car patented. Will they launch in India?

Copyright © HT Media Limited
After finding success with its electric vehicles, BYD India has filed patents for two new cars - Bao 3 SUV and Bao 9 Sports Car. The Bao 3 is an off-road electric vehicle that is the production version of the Super 3 concept car. On the other hand, the Bao 9 is a sports car that is a production version of the Super 9 concept car. It is important to note that filing a patent does not mean that the manufacturer will launch the vehicle in the market. Sometimes, the patents are filed just to protect the design of the product.
