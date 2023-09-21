Copyright © HT Media Limited
BYD rolls out 500,000th Atto 3 in 19 months of launch

BYD has rolled out the 5,00,000th unit of Atto 3 from its plant in just 19 months of launch. The Atto 3 is currently the flagship product for BYD in the Indian market. BYD Atto 3 is priced at 33.99 lakh and there is a Special Edition on sale as well which costs 34.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth khatri
Updated on: 21 Sep 2023, 14:43 PM
BYD offers the Atto 3 in five colour schemes.

The Atto 3 was the first global product for BYD. The electric SUV is based on the manufacturer's e-Platform 3.0 and it has received a 5-star rating for the Euro NCAP crash test.

BYD is using their Blade Battery Technology for the Atto 3. Speaking of the battery pack, it is a 60.48 kWh unit that has a claimed ARAI-range of 512 km on a single charge. The battery pack can be recharged from 0 to 80 per cent in 50 minutes using the 80 kW DC fast charger. The 7 kW AC charger can top up the battery pack in 10 hours. There is also a 3 kW AC charger that is portable.

The electric motor is mounted on the front axle and it can produce a max power output of 201 bhp and a peak torque output of 310 Nm. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

There is no direct rival of the BYD Atto 3. It sits above the MG ZS EV and Kona Electric. Above the BYD Atto 3 are electric vehicles such as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

In terms of features, the BYD Atto 3 comes with an NFC card key, an electric tailgate with height remembering function, a 360-degree parking camera and a wireless charger. The party trick of the Atto 3 is its 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can rotate.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2023, 14:43 PM IST
