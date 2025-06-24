BYD Atto 3 surpasses one million sales mark globally. Check details

The BYD Atto 3 has surpassed the one million unit sales mark globally. The model is also referred to as the Yuan Plus in China and went on sale in February 2022. The model took approximately 31 months to reach a million units, showing a consistent demand in several foreign markets.

The pricing for the entry-level BYD Atto 3 Dynamic is ₹ 24.99 lakh. The mid-range trim, BYD Atto 3 Premium is priced at ₹ 29.85 lakh and the top-spec BYD Atto 3 Superior comes priced at ₹ 33.99 lakh.

An early sales drive was generated by the local market with the sales of approximately 300,000 units in China in the first 14 months. An additional 2,00,000 units were dispatched in the subsequent six months. The balance of half-million units were crossed over the subsequent 25 months with the increase in exports to over 100 countries.

The one million milestone was achieved in about 1,391 days — or an average of about 719 units sold a day. Although the figures indicate that there was widespread adoption, BYD has not made available detailed breakdowns by region.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Which electric SUV should you pick

BYD Atto 3: Price variation across markets

In China, the Yuan Plus starts at ¥115,800, which converts to approximately ₹13.97 lakh. In contrast, the Indian-spec Atto 3 which was launched in November 2022, gets a starting price of ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). BYD has not announced any plans yet for local manufacturing of the Atto 3 in India.

The pricing for the entry-level BYD Atto 3 Dynamic is ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-range trim, BYD Atto 3 Premium is priced at ₹29.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec BYD Atto 3 Superior comes priced at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 3: Specs and features

Powering the BYD Atto 3 are 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh LFP battery packs. The EV promises to offer a range of up to 468 kilometres on a single charge from the smaller battery pack, while the bigger one offers up to 521 kilometres range on a full charge.

The BYD Atto 3 Dynamic variant misses out on ambient lighting, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), an electric tailgate, and an eight-speaker sound system, which the Superior variant gets. Meanwhile the mid-trim Atto 3 Premium gets adaptive headlights, which the Dynamic variant also misses out on. Nonetheless, the base trim gets seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree holographic imaging system.

Also Read : 2025 BYD Atto 3 and Seal launched in India. Here's what is new

At the other end, the BYD Atto 3 Superior variant gets full suite of advanced features. It gets ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, an electric tailgate, and an eight-speaker sound system, providing a more refined and premium driving experience.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: