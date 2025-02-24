Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 3 Facelift Debuts With New Features And Design Tweaks. Here’s What’s New

BYD Atto 3 facelift debuts with new features and design tweaks. Here’s what’s new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM
  • The 2025 BYD Atto 3 has been subtly restyled for a more upmarket appearance, while the ADAS tech gets major improvements.
The 2025 BYD Atto 3 gets restyled front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, and new LED taillights

The BYD Atto 3 is one of the most popular offerings from the Chinese manufacturer in India. While the SUV was launched in India in 2022, the electric SUV was recently updated globally with new design and tech. Interestingly, the Atto 3 was updated last year, with BYD’s latest tech and design language. Here’s what the new update brings to the table.

1BYD Atto 3: Design

The update to the BYD Atto 3 gives it a still plusher look. A bigger trapezoidal grille on the bumper with narrow air intakes is necessary. The headlamp unit is unchanged; the unique chrome bar connecting the headlamps has been preserved. New 18-inch alloy wheels find their place on the updated car, with a fresh roof spoiler with dual brake lights adorning the rear. Apart from that, a redesigned back bumper is in line with new interweaving LED treatment applied to the taillights along with dynamic turn signals.

2BYD Atto 3: Cabin

BYD has not revealed the interior yet on the updated Atto 3. The overall layout is expected to remain identical with a few changes to the upholstery and feature set. The update to the electric compact SUV last year brought in the 15.6 inch infotainment system, which has been seen with other BYD models such as the Seal and the Sealion 7. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree holographic imaging system and more.

3BYD Atto 3: Safety

Another update made to the BYD Atto 3 in its latest avatar is the new Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). This safety system consists of three big block cameras located below the windshield together with four other surround-view cameras, five long-range cameras, five millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, and 29 sensors. This is further named the God’s-eye-C (DiSus 100) driving assistance system by BYD. In another development, the updated SUV can accommodate ten scenarios for high-speed navigation and six intelligent parking modes.

4BYD Atto 3: Specs

Details remain scant, but the electric SUV will most likely use the same battery and motor. The Indian Atto 3 features a 60.5 kWh LFP battery pack that promises a driving range of 420 km (WLTP) on a single charge. The lower variants are powered by the last year's 49.9 kWh battery pack, with a promised range of 345 (WLTP) on a single charge. Both versions are powered by a single electric motor tuned for 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
