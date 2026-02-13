BYD Atto 3 Evo with 510 km range makes its debut. Is it India-bound?

Chinese electric automaker, Build Your Dream ( BYD ), has unveiled the Atto 3 Evo globally. The company states that this model is a comprehensive update over the Atto 3, which was the first model most customers got acquainted with. As part of the comprehensive update, the electric car gets more power, a bigger battery, more features and faster charging, among others.

Stella Li, Executive Vice President, BYD, said, “The ATTO 3 EVO proves how big a step we can make as a brand in less than three years. We've distilled our EV innovations and our latest technologies into a package that has already proven popular with buyers across Europe. And the result is another standout offering in the class – powerful, efficient and packed with useful features."

BYD Atto 3 Evo: Electric Motor and Performance

Unlike the standard front-wheel-drive model, the Evo transitions to a more performance-oriented rear-wheel-drive platform and introduces a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant. The rear-drive version delivers 309 bhp and a 510 km WLTP range, while the flagship all-wheel drive trim pushes output to 443 bhp, enabling a 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in just 3.9 seconds.

BYD Atto 3 EVO: Battery and Charging

The BYD Atto 3 Evo is powered by a 74.8 kWH battery pack paired to an 800V electrical architecture, replacing the 400V electrical architecture powering the previous generation. The upgrade allows the electric car for faster DC speeds of up to 220 kW, which can charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in nearly 25 minutes.

A new suspension system has been introduced with the Atto 3 Evo, which is a new five-link rear suspension system, replacing the four-link setup in the previous model. This has been done in order to improve handling and optimise interior storage.

BYD Atto 3 Evo: Features and Safety

While the interior aesthetic remains the same, the company has made some ergonomic changes, including a steering column-mounted gear selector, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display and heated rear seats.

The Atto 3 EVO features a full line-up of safety and driver-assistance systems, including seven airbags (driver's and front passenger's, front centre, front side and side curtain), adaptive cruise control (ACC) and intelligent cruise control (ICC), front and rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection, lane departure assist, front and rear collision warning, traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed limit control, among others.

BYD Atto 3 Evo: India-bound?

The BYD Atto 3 in India is priced at ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with two battery packs: 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh, offering ARAI-certified ranges of 468 km and 521 km, respectively. The Atto 3 Evo would sit above the standard Atto 3, owing to the bigger battery capacity, more power and more features being offered on the former. However, the company has not yet revealed any plans to launch the Atto 3 Evo in India

