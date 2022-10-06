HT Auto
BYD Atto 3 EV launching in India on October 11: What to expect

BYD Atto 3 EV will compete with rivals like Tata Nexon Max EV, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 15:48 PM
BYD (Build Your Dreams), maybe a new entrant in the electric vehicle space in India, but it is picking up pace. Now, the Chinese automaker is ready to launch its second vehicle in India, the BYD Atto 3, which is slated to launch on October 11. Upon launch, it will increase the Indian electric car market's size further, and it will compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV, MZ ZS EV, Hyundai Kona EV and Mahindra XUV400 as well.

(Also Read: BYD India inaugurates showroom in Jaipur, ahead of new SUV launch)

No wonder the BYD Atto 3, which is the car manufacturer's second electric car in the Indian market and already available in a couple of overseas markets, will add more colour to the domestic EV space.

Here are what we can expect from the upcoming BYD Atto 3.

Price

BYD Atto 3 is expected to come priced between 25 lakh and 35 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing range would put the upcoming car on the pricier side compared to its potential rivals like the Tata Nexon Max EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV. The pricing will make the BYD Atto 3 a premium offering.

Local assembling

BYD Atto 3 will come to India through SKD (semi-knocked down) assembly route. This means the automaker will bring the car parts from overseas and assemble them here at the company's Chennai facility to keep the pricing down by avoiding the export tax meant for the CBU (Completely Built Unit) models.

Deliveries likely to start in 2023

BYD will launch the Atto 3 EV in India on October 11, but its delivery will likely commence in early 2023. However, the automaker is tight-lipped about the details.

Dual battery pack

BYD currently sells the Atto 3 in markets like Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. In Australia, the electric car is available in two different battery pack options. These 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh battery packs offer 345 km and 420 km ranges, respectively. Expect these two battery pack options for the BYD Atto 3 EV to be available in India as well. However, BYD is yet to confirm that.

 

 

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 15:47 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle BYD Atto 3
