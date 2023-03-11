BYD Atto 3 electric SUV launched in the UK

Chinese electric automaker BYD has launched the Atto 3 e-SUV in the UK with deliveries set to begin next week. The BYD Atto 3 is the company’s global offering and was launched globally last year. India got the model by late 2022 and we also drove the electric SUV in the country. With the Atto 3’s arrival, BYD expands its passenger vehicle presence in the UK and other parts of Europe.

The BYD Atto 3 is based on the automaker’s e-Platform 3.0 and comes equipped with the 60.48 kWh BYD Blade battery that promises a range of 418 km (WLTP combined) on a single charge. The company claims the SUV can charge from 30-80 per cent via DC fast charging in just 29 minutes. On the feature front, the SUV is pretty loaded with a digital console, rotatable touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control and more. The SUV also scored a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP safety tests with ADAS, which holds it in good stead.

Speaking on the launch, Michael Shu, General Manager and MD - BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division, said, “BYD’s passenger car business has developed rapidly. We have made some preparations for the British market and brought a new product matrix, including our first car – the BYD Atto 3. At present, BYD has served a total of 3.5 million car owners. We hope to bring these experiences to the United Kingdom, which we recognise as one of the top European markets. With the advantages of BYD’s core technology, cost and production capacity, combined with the localised resources of local dealer groups, we will bring diversified choices to consumers and provide great customer service."

BYD will begin sales in the UK with new ‘Pioneer’ stores that will be located in a number of locations including Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes. Prices start at 36,490 Pounds (approx. ₹35.99 lakh), going up to 38,990 Pounds (approx. ₹38.45 lakh). The Atto 3 is available in three variants - Active, Comfort and Design. In the UK, the BYD Atto 3 will be competing against a handful of rivals including the MG4, Renault Megane E-Tech, Cupra Born and more.

The BYD Atto 3 is already on sale in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and India among other markets. The automaker also announced recently that the SUV hit a milestone of 10,000 deliveries globally. Meanwhile, deliveries of the Atto 3 in India began only in February this year.

