BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India, launch likely soon. What to expect?

BYD seems to be mulling the plan to add another electric car to its India lineup, which currently has models like Atto 3, Seal, eMax 7, and Sealion 7. The Chinese electric car giant that has been throwing tough challenges to Tesla has been testing the BYD Atto 2, which was first unveiled at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show. A test mule of the BYD Atto 2 was recently spotted on Indian roads, which fuelled speculation about the possibility of the launch of this EV in the country.
BYD India hasn't officially confirmed the launch of the Atto 2 in India. However, the auto company has been witnessing rising demand and popularity of its cars in India. Hence, bringing a more affordable EV to the Indian market could help the brand rake in more sales numbers, giving it a stronger grip in the market. Considering this, Atto 2 seems the automaker's next big launch in India.
BYD Atto 2 is basically the next entry-level electric car from the automaker, which could come to India as the most affordable model from the brand in the country. If launched, the Atto 2 would be positioned below the Atto 3. Available with different names in different countries, the BYD Atto 2 is already on sale in markets like China and Brazil.
The China-spec BYD Atto 2, which is dubbed as Yuan Up in the country, is powered by a 45.1 kWh battery pack, paired with a single electric motor, and churns out 175 bhp peak power and 290 Nm of maximum torque. It promises an NEDC-rated range of 380 kilometres on a full charge. It is not clear if the test mule spotted in India is powered by the same electric propulsion system or not.
The Atto 2 has a compact size and a feature-packed interior. Dimensionally, the BYD Atto 2 is 4,310 mm long, slightly shorter than its bigger sibling Atto 3. It looks boxier and has a more upright approach, while the interior features a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Other notable features include a panoramic sunroof, heated and power-adjustable front seats, and leather upholstery.
