BYD Atto 2 EV debuts in Europe. Will it come to India?

BYD has showcased its Atto 2 electric SUV at the Brussels Motor Show, which has fuelled speculation about its potential in the Indian market. The Chinese electric carmaker currently sells the larger BYD Atto 3 in India and may plan to bring this midsize electric SUV to the country to enhance its market share in the bulging Indian electric vehicle space. If launched in India, the BYD Atto 2 will compete with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric . The BYD Atto 2 will be launched in Europe next month.

BYD Atto 2 is an electric SUV, which has been unveiled in the European market and could come to India as a potential challenger to the upcoming Maruti

BYD Atto 2: Design and features

Compared to the BYD Atto 3, which is available in the Indian market and measures 4,455 mm in length, the BYD Atto 2 electric SUV has a length of 4,310 mm. It is 1,830 mm wide and 1,675 mm tall.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9e 59 kWh 59 kWh 542 km 542 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 60 kWh 60 kWh 550 km 550 km ₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare

Speaking of the design, the BYD Atto 2 comes with a silhouette that is similar to the Atto 3. The new electric SUV gets similar LED headlamps and black cladding. Silver accents on the cladding come as new styling bits. Besides that, there are pull-type door handles. Other design elements include connected LED taillights and a rear spoiler that has raised ends. It also has a faux diffuser at the back with silver accents on it.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Moving inside the cabin, the BYD Atto 2 has a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the BYD Seal sedan, which is also available in India. It gets an all-black upholstery, while other features include a fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and Type C charging ports. BYD is yet to confirm if the Atto 2 gets an ADAS suite or not. It has a boot capacity of 400 litres.

BYD Atto 2: Battery and specification

The BYD Atto 2 EV will be available with a single front-wheel drive motor paired with a 45.1 kWh Blade Cell battery pack. The electric motor is capable of churning out around 174 bhp peak power, while the battery pack is capable of offering a 312-kilometre range on a single charge. BYD is also expected to bring a long-range version of the EV, which would promise around 400-kilometre range on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: