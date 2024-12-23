Buy the TVS iQube at just 85,000 from Flipkart. Here is how to avail the offer

The TVS iQube electric scooter is being offered with a huge discount on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The 2.2 kW variant of the TVS iQube is generally priced at ₹94,999 (ex-showroom). However, as the year comes to an end this scooter is available on Flipkart for about ₹85,000 (ex-showroom). The offer is available from the 20th to 25th December.

TVS iQube: How to avail Flipkart discounts

The TVS iQube is quoted at ₹1,03,299 (ex-showroom) over Flipkart before discounts, however, the price of the scooter is brought down by ₹4000 with Flipkart's #justforyou discount. In addition to this, there is a discount of ₹12,300 over a cart value of ₹20,000. The last discount which is the game changer is the payment offer from the Flipkart Axis credit card. Using this card, buyers can further avail a discount of ₹5,619 bringing the final price of the scooter down to just ₹85,380.

TVS iQube: Battery and powertrain

The TVS iQube is offered in two variants including a 2.2 kWh option and a 3.4 kWh option. The 2.2 kWh battery pack allows the TVS iQube to achieve a charging time of 0-80 per cent in 2 hours and 45 minutes. On a full charge, this battery pack offers a range of about 75 km (claimed). The motor of this scooter is rated at 4.4 kW which produces up to 140 Nm of peak torque. The claimed top speed of the e-scooter is 75 kmph.

TVS iQube: Features and colour options

The features of the 2.2 kWh variant include a five-inch colour TFT screen, front disc brakes and 30 litres of under-seat storage. Other features of the scooter include vehicle crash and tow alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, park assist, a USB charging port, remote charging status and other connected features.

The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh option is offered in two colour options including a Walnut Brown and a Pearl White.

