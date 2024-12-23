HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Buy The Tvs Iqube At Just 85,000 From Flipkart. Here Is How To Avail The Offer Before 2024 Ends

Buy the TVS iQube at just 85,000 from Flipkart. Here is how to avail the offer

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2024, 15:10 PM
Follow us on:
The 2.2 kWh TVS iQube electric scooter is available for ₹85,380 on Flipkart until December 25. It features a TFT display, front disc brakes and a ran
...
TVS iQube is now getting a price cut under the Flipkart #justforyou offer.
TVS iQube is now getting a price cut under the Flipkart #justforyou offer.

The TVS iQube electric scooter is being offered with a huge discount on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The 2.2 kW variant of the TVS iQube is generally priced at 94,999 (ex-showroom). However, as the year comes to an end this scooter is available on Flipkart for about 85,000 (ex-showroom). The offer is available from the 20th to 25th December.

TVS iQube: How to avail Flipkart discounts

The TVS iQube is quoted at 1,03,299 (ex-showroom) over Flipkart before discounts, however, the price of the scooter is brought down by 4000 with Flipkart's #justforyou discount. In addition to this, there is a discount of 12,300 over a cart value of 20,000. The last discount which is the game changer is the payment offer from the Flipkart Axis credit card. Using this card, buyers can further avail a discount of 5,619 bringing the final price of the scooter down to just 85,380.

Also Read : TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details

TVS iQube: Battery and powertrain

The TVS iQube is offered in two variants including a 2.2 kWh option and a 3.4 kWh option. The 2.2 kWh battery pack allows the TVS iQube to achieve a charging time of 0-80 per cent in 2 hours and 45 minutes. On a full charge, this battery pack offers a range of about 75 km (claimed). The motor of this scooter is rated at 4.4 kW which produces up to 140 Nm of peak torque. The claimed top speed of the e-scooter is 75 kmph.

Watch: TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review

Also Read : Honda Activa e vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Which family scooter should you go for

TVS iQube: Features and colour options

The features of the 2.2 kWh variant include a five-inch colour TFT screen, front disc brakes and 30 litres of under-seat storage. Other features of the scooter include vehicle crash and tow alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, park assist, a USB charging port, remote charging status and other connected features.

The TVS iQube 2.2 kWh option is offered in two colour options including a Walnut Brown and a Pearl White.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2024, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: tvs tvs iqube iqube electric vehicle

