Buy Tata Curvv EV or wait for Harrier EV? Here's what to expect from both EVs

Indian carmaker, Tata Motors, is set to make a stride in the electric vehicle (EV) market with the upcoming launch of the Tata Curvv EV on August 7, 2024. Positioned as the most advanced electric vehicle from the company to date, the mid-size e-SUV coupe will be built on Tata’s second-gen EV platform, ‘acti.ev’, which debuted with the Tata Punch EV. Boasting impressive features like ADAS and a claimed range of up to 600 kms, the Tata Curvv EV promises to be a strong contender in its segment.

Going beyond the Curvv EV, Tata Motors is further expected to up its EV game with the Harrier EV slated for launch in FY25. The Tata Harrier EV electric SUV, first showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo 2023, will become the company's most advanced EV for the year.

As the market leader in electric passenger vehicles, Tata Motors is determined to solidify its position. The company's electric vehicle offensive, which includes models like the Curvv and Harrier, is a testament to this ambition.

The Harrier EV, currently under development and spotted in camouflaged test runs, is eagerly anticipated by Indian automotive enthusiasts. It will join the ranks of the Tiago EV, Curvv EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV in Tata Motors' growing electric lineup.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

Tata Motors first unveiled the Harrier EV in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023, followed by another showcase at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The concept showcased distinct design elements compared to its petrol and diesel counterparts, hinting at a bold departure for the production model.

Given its electric powertrain, the Tata Harrier EV will sport a significantly different front fascia, devoid of the traditional radiator grille. The headlamp, DRL, and fog lamp clusters are expected to feature fresh designs, while the front bumper will undergo a complete overhaul.

The design language of the Harrier EV is very similar to the ICE-powered Harrier. But there are some changes that are immediately visible

The SUV's profile and rear end will also be distinct, with redesigned wheels and a revamped rear bumper. Spy shots of camouflaged prototypes reveal five-spoke alloy wheels, likely precursors to a production design that prioritises both aesthetics and aerodynamic efficiency.

Tata Harrier EV: Features

The Tata Harrier EV is anticipated to boast a premium and tech-laden cabin. A large touchscreen infotainment system is expected to take center stage, providing connectivity and entertainment options. Complementing this will be a fully digital instrument cluster for clear and modern driver information.

To enhance convenience and safety, the Harrier EV is likely to feature a comprehensive suite of modern amenities. A 360-degree surround-view camera system will assist with parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces, while automatic climate control is also on the expected list of features.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

The Tata Harrier EV is underpinned by the company’s dedicated electric vehicle platform, acti.ev. This architecture, designed to accommodate the specific requirements of electric powertrains, is expected to form the basis for several future Tata electric models. To house the electric components, the Harrier EV's rear suspension has likely undergone significant modifications.

Anticipation is high for a dual-motor setup, offering all-wheel drive capability and potentially enhancing the SUV's performance and off-road prowess. While official figures for power output, torque, and range are awaited, the Harrier EV is expected to deliver better performance metrics than the Tata Curvv EV.

