BPCL starts setting up EV charging stations in Bangalore and nearby areas

BPCL has announced the launch of EV chargers on the Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2022, 18:07 PM
The fast charger that will be at BPCL stations will be self-operated without any manual assistance.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited or BPCL has announced the launch of EV fast charging stations on two corridors in the southern region of India. To be more specific, the chargers will be set up on Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway. This information was revealed at an event held in Bangalore. The fast chargers follow the CCS-2 protocol and are strategically located at nine of its fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 Km on both sides of the routes.

BPCL is planning to provide CCS-2 EV charging stations at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways that connect major cities and economic centres in the country. The Chennai-Trichy-Madurai highway was part of the first phase. 

(Also read: Delhi govt launches open database for EV chargers, battery-swapping stations)

The ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 company, BPCL is planning to install 25 kW fast chargers which will enable customers to discover and charge their EVs in about 30 minutes to enjoy a travel range of upto 125 Km along with the convenience of BPCL’s user-friendly payment mobile application HelloBPCL. However, this recharging time and driving range depending on the electric vehicle. The fast charger can be self-operated without any manual assistance. Having said that, support staff help will be available, if and when needed. 

The sales and growth of electric vehicles in the past few years have increased significantly. Speaking at the launch of the EV Fast-Charging Corridors, P.S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL said “the launch of our EV Fast-Charging Corridors on the Bangalore-Chennai Highway and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway is aligned with India’s EV dream of transitioning to cleaner alternatives. Our leading edge in providing “superior" solution and experiences will serve our EV customers along the two new corridors and will provide a Pure for Sure experience in this exciting journey of electric mobility."

 

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2022, 17:40 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles electric mobility
