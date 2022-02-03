Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Electric Vehicles Bounce achieves 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network

Bounce achieves 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network

Bounce is also ramping up the number of battery swapping network stations in the country.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 06:48 PM
Bounce registered more than 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network.

Bounce on Thursday announced that it has registered over 10 lakh battery swaps on its energy infrastructure network - Bounce Infinity. The company says that it has become India's first energy infrastructure company to have reached this landmark achievement.

Bounce's Infinity swapping stations work like the regular fuel stations.

Customers can come and swap their discharged batteries in under a few minutes, the company says. It adds that this process saves time as charging of the batteries isn't required, thus it is very convenient.

Commenting on the achievement, Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “We are glad to announce that our battery-swapping network has achieved over Ten Lakh swaps and the Hon’ble Finance Minister’s announcement ties in with our vision that clean, affordable mobility is a fundamental right. This is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce Infinity."

(Also Read: How battery swapping policy can be the panacea for electric vehicle pain points?)

Bounce is also ramping up the number of battery swapping network stations in the country. It also announced the launch of the Infinity E1 electric scooter in the country last year. This scooter has been offered with ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market.

“Government and policymakers have recognised battery swapping and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) as the most effective solution to accelerate EV adoption in India by addressing range anxiety. Bounce Infinity has pioneered and revolutionized the battery swapping scenario and efficiently created India’s largest swappable battery infrastructure". Our distributed network approach has diverse advantages for consumers, ranging from cost-effective viability to proximity of accessing fully charged batteries every time. Pragmatic aspects of setting up charging infrastructure, for instance, in space-constrained urban areas, can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale," Hallakere added.

 

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 06:44 PM IST
TAGS: Bounce BOunce EV Bounce Infinity electric vehicles EVs emobility
