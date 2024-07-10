Bookings for smallest-ever Hyundai EV start in South Korea. Guess the price

Hyundai has commenced accepting bookings for the new Casper EV in its home market South Korea. The electric hatchback will be badged as the Inster EV in Europe and made its global debut earlier this year. Prices in South Korea will start from 31.5 million won (approx. ₹19 lakh) and will go down to 20 million won (approx. ₹12.07 lakh) with rebates. The Casper EV is Hyundai's most affordable electric offering globally.

The Casper EV is the most affordable electric offering from Hyundai globally and is slated to go on sale in South Korea first followed by Europe, the

With the rebates in place, the Hyundai Casper EV will have a starting price only marginally more than its ICE sibling. Both models share the same underpinnings and are identical in design. Hyundai has infused a modern design with several bold elements like the circular signature DRL headlights and pixelated turn indicators. The slightly raked rear windscreen also adds a retro flare to the overall styling.

The Hyundai Inster EV gets a host of advanced features including ADAS, automatic climate control, auto hold, 360-degree camera, heated seats and more

Speaking about opening order books, A Hyundai official said, “In order to truly popularise electric vehicles, we have prepared the Casper Electric with unrivalled product competitiveness and reasonable price. The Casper Electric will be a new standard and the most attractive choice for many customers considering purchasing an electric vehicle."

Hyundai Casper Electric Specifications

The new Hyundai Casper Electric promises a range of 315 km on a single charge in South Korea. In Europe, the company claims a range of 255 km, as per the WLTP cycle. The Casper EV can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 30 minutes using a fast charger. The small electric offering comes with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that allows you to use the EV as a power source to charge another vehicle, electronics and even home appliances.

The Inster is based on the Casper and both models will co-exist in Hyundai's home market South Korea. IT will rival the Tata Punch EV and Citroen e-C3 when it arrives in India

Hyundai Casper EV being considered for India

The Hyundai Casper EV is being considered for India and reports suggest a launch in 2026 is on the cards. The small EV will be the brand's most accessible yet and is likely to be heavily localised to keep costs competitive. It will take on the Tata Punch EV and Citroen e-C3 in the segment with more rivals slated to arrive in the coming years.

However, before the Casper EV, Hyundai India is gearing up to introduce its first locally produced EV in early 2025. The upcoming offering is likely the Hyundai Creta EV that's been spotted testing on multiple occasions and will be the brand's next big launch in the electric segment.

