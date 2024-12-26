Booked a Mahindra BE 6 or XEV 9e? Here's when your electric SUV will be delivered

Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6 come as the latest crop of electric SUVs from the homegrown auto giant. Both are based on Mahindra's new generation

Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e have created a lot of hype in the Indian market. Test drives for a few potential customers have already begun under Mahindra's special program. Officially, the cars would start arriving on dealership floors by the end of January 2025 and deliveries are slated to begin between February and March 2025.