Bollywood Actor Kunal Khemu Buys Mercedes-Benz Electric G-Class worth 3 crore

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu has added a new luxury electric vehicle to his collection with the purchase of the Mercedes-Benz G 580. The actor was recently seen taking delivery of the all-electric G-Class , a model that combines the iconic styling of the legendary off-roader with a fully electric powertrain.

Electric Power Meets G-Class Heritage

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 retains the unmistakable boxy silhouette and rugged appeal that have defined the G-Class for decades. However, beneath the familiar design lies a fully electric setup featuring four independently controlled electric motors, one mounted near each wheel.

Together, the motors produce 579 hp and 1,164 Nm of torque, allowing the SUV to deliver strong on-road performance while preserving its renowned off-road capability.

Advanced Off-Road Technology

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the electric G-Class with several technologies developed specifically for off-road use. Among the highlights is G-TURN, which allows the SUV to rotate almost on the spot on loose surfaces. Another feature, G-STEERING, helps improve manoeuvrability in challenging terrain by reducing the turning radius.

The SUV also features a ladder-frame construction and a low-mounted battery pack designed to enhance stability both on and off the road.

Also Read : 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift to debut in India on June 15

Battery and Range

Powering the G 580 is a 116 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to Mercedes-Benz, the electric SUV offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 473 km on a single charge.

The battery is integrated into the vehicle's structure and is protected by a carbon-composite underbody plate designed to withstand demanding off-road conditions.

Luxury-Focused Cabin

Inside, the electric G-Class combines traditional luxury with modern technology. The cabin features the latest MBUX infotainment system, digital displays, premium upholstery, ambient lighting and a range of connected car features.

Mercedes-Benz has also included several driver assistance and safety systems, making the G 580 one of the most technologically advanced versions of the G-Class to date.

One of India's Most Expensive Electric SUVs

Priced at over ₹3 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology ranks among the most expensive electric SUVs available in India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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