Bollywood Actor Kabir Bedi takes delivery of Mahindra XEV 9S

Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi recently posted a reel of him taking delivery of his new Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV. The actor was seen posing alongside the vehicle and marking the occasion with a traditional puja and aarti ceremony. Bedi was the second prominent personality to adopt electric mobility after Daler Mehndi, who recently took delivery of his Mahindra XEV 9e . Additionally, the veteran actor’s purchase of the electric SUV comes at a time when there is uncertainty surrounding fuel prices and potential increased concentration of ethanol-blended fuels being sold in India, including E22, E25, E27, E30, E85 and E100.

Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi has taken delivery of a Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV in Desert Myst shade. The seven-seater EV offers up to 679 km range and joins a growing list of celebrity-owned Mahindra EVs

Mahindra XEV 9S: Specs

The Mahindra XEV 9S is powered by three different battery packs and is available across six variants, including Pack One Above 59 kWh, Pack One Above 79 kWh, Pack Two Above 70 kWh, Pack Two Above 79 kWh, Pack Three 79 kWh and Pack Three Above 79 kWh.

Pack One Above is offered with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, with a rear axle-mounted electric motor producing 227 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, respectively. Pack Two Above is available with 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, producing 241.3 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, and 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, respectively.

Moreover, the Pack Three and Pack Three Above are equipped with the 79 kWh battery pack option with power figures of 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque. Not only that, but all of these battery packs claim 20 to 80% charging time of 20 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger. The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced from ₹19.95 lakh (ex-showroom) with the range going all the way up to ₹29.44 lakh (ex-showroom). According to ARAI-certified figures, the 59 kWh version offers a driving range of up to 521 kilometres on a single charge, while the 79 kWh variants can deliver up to 679 kilometres.

Bedi has bought the Desert Myst exterior shade, while the other shades offered with the XEV 9S include Ruby Velvet, Nebula Blue, Stealth Blue, Midnight Black, and Everest White.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV launch confirmed for June 30

Celebrities who own Mahindra EVs

Kabir Bedi joins a growing list of celebrities who have recently added Mahindra electric vehicles to their garages. Other notable owners include actors Aakanksha Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Boman Irani, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and musician AR Rahman. Among Mahindra’s electric offerings, the XEV 9e has emerged as one of the most popular models.

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