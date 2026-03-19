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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bollywood Actor Boman Irani Takes Delivery Of Mahindra Xev 9s

Bollywood actor Boman Irani takes delivery of Mahindra XEV 9S

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 10:38 am
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  • Boman Irani has purchased one in Desert Myst, with a top variant priced at 29.45 lakh, offering three battery options and quick acceleration.

Boman Irani taking delivery of the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV.
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Popular Bollywood actor, Boman Irani, known for his roles in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.,3 Idiots, Jolly LLB and Housefull, among others, has just taken delivery of a brand new Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV. He opted for the Desert Myst colour scheme and probably the top-end variant, which is priced at 29.45 lakh ex-showroom.

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What are the specifications of the Mahindra XEV 9S?

The SUV is designed for comfortable long-distance travel, featuring four selectable drive modes and five levels of regenerative braking. It comes with three LFP battery options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh, all paired with a 210 kW motor that produces 380 Nm of torque. The company states real-world driving ranges of 400 km, 450 km and 500 km for the respective variants.

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According to Mahindra, it is the quickest 7-seater SUV in its category, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7 seconds, with a top speed of 202 kmph.

The XEV 9S reflects a focus on maximising cabin space with luxurious creature comforts and modern tech

What are the safety features of the Mahindra XEV 9S?

On the safety front, the Mahindra XEV 9S comes equipped with seven airbags as standard, along with Level 2+ ADAS functionality. This is underpinned by the INGLO platform’s rigid construction and strategically positioned battery pack. The driver assistance system utilises five radars and a single vision camera, and also includes a driver drowsiness alert feature.

What are the features of the Mahindra XEV 9S?

The model introduced MAIA AI, Mahindra’s latest artificial intelligence system that is integrated across both the infotainment interface and core vehicle functions.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard features a wide triple-screen layout, along with two BYOD rear entertainment displays. The SUV is also equipped with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a VisionX augmented reality head-up display for the driver. Additional highlights include a 65W fast charging port, ambient lighting, and a full-length panoramic sky roof. It also gets an advanced AQI air purification system with VR-enabled LED monitoring.

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First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 10:38 am IST
TAGS: Mahindra XEV 9S electric vehicles EV electric cars
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