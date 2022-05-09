BMW's Neue Klasse platform to debut on 3 Series sized EV in 2025: Report

BMW Group has revealed that the upcoming 3-Series sized electric car will be the first model to be underpinned by Neue Klasse EV only architecture. The German luxury car brand also revealed that the new model based on Neue Klasse will debut in 2025. Neue Klasse will be gradually expanded for all-electric cars in other segments beyond midsize cars at a later phase. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said earlier this month that the upcoming Neue Klasse platform would play a crucial part in the ramp-up of EV sales for the automaker. He said that this architecture represents a quantum leap in technology, reports Automotive News.

BMW Group has further claimed that the Neue Klasse will feature the automaker's next-generation electric drivetrain, which will promise more power, new cell chemistry and new cell formats as well. BMW would initially focus its Neue Klasse architecture on midsize premium electric cars.

BMW CEO also revealed that the Neue Klasse platform will enter production in 2025 at the company's new factory in Debrecen, Hungary and will only offer a battery-electric drivetrain. "When it hits the market, it will be concentrated on the 3-Series segment and at that point, in time the market will have developed into a size where it is reasonable to have only one drivetrain in that architecture," he added. However, Zipse did not reveal whether the first electric vehicle based on Neue Klasse will be a sedan, SUV or other body style.

Like many other global auto majors, BMW too sees electric vehicles as the only way forward. Considering that, the upcoming Neue Klasse architecture is going to be a crucial player in the automaker's global EV strategy. However, it is interesting to see that the information and enthusiasm about Neue Klasse come from the BMW CEO who has repeatedly warned that shifting to all-electric powertrain technology is not a good idea.

Interestingly, BMW aims to hit a cumulative sales of two million fully electric cars by 2025, indicated CEO Oliver Zipse. This comes as part of the objective of having half its sales electric-only by 2030.

