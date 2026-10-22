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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Vision Ce Self Balancing Electric Scooter Design Patent Filed In India

BMW Vision CE self-balancing electric scooter design patent filed in India

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 22 Oct 2026, 11:14 am
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BMW Motorrad has patented its Vision CE self-balancing electric scooter in India. Featuring a protective cage and seatbelt, the concept’s production plans and potential launch remain unconfirmed

BMW Vision CE self-balancing electric scooter design patent filed in India
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German luxury automaker BMW has filed a design patent for its self-balancing electric scooter, the Vision CE, in India. This indicates that the luxury automaker could be exploring the market for its unconventional electric mobility offering. First showcased at IAA Mobility 2025, the Vision CE represents BMW’s take on the future of electric urban transportation. Additionally, the Vision CE concept has been patented in several other markets.

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BMW Vision CE: Highlights

BMW Vision CE features an integrated metal tubular safety cage, one of the electric scooter's most distinctive features. In addition, the Vision CE has been paired with a seatbelt, with the setup designed to provide riders with an alternative to conventional protective equipment.

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The concept also draws inspiration from BMW’s C1 scooter, introduced about 25 years ago. Notably, the C1 scooter, similar to the Vision CE, adopted a similar approach by incorporating protective bodywork to reduce reliance on traditional riding gear. The other notable feature is the scooter’s self-balancing capability, allowing it to remain upright when stationary without requiring the rider to place their feet on the ground.

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However, the company has not yet disclosed powertrain specifications, but has highlighted that the Vision CE would use an emission-free electric drive system. Lastly, its low-slung proportions and elongated wheelbase are reminiscent of the BMW CE 04 electric scooter, with the CE 04 currently retailing at 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Vision CE’s design patent should not be interpreted as confirmation of an upcoming launch or a production-ready model for the Indian market. The company has yet to announce whether the concept will enter production or provide a timeline for its potential commercialisation in any market. The patent filing indicates that BMW is protecting the design, but its plans for the Vision CE remain uncertain.

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First Published Date: 22 Oct 2026, 11:14 am IST
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