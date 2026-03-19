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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Unveils Next Gen I3 Sedan With Up To 900 Km Range

BMW unveils next-gen i3 sedan with up to 900 km range

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 19 Mar 2026, 13:30 pm
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  • BMW has unveiled the new i3 electric sedan based on its Neue Klasse platform. With up to 900 km WLTP range, 469 hp output and 800V tech, production begins August 2026.

2026 BMW i3
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BMW has revealed the new i3 sedan, an all-electric model built on its Neue Klasse platform. It becomes the second car in this new-generation EV line-up, following the iX3 that debuted last year.

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The new i3 is not related to the earlier i3 hatchback that carried the same name. Unlike that compact model, this is a conventional three-box sedan developed from the outset as an electric vehicle. It also provides a preview of the design and direction BMW is expected to take with future iterations of the 3 Series.

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New BMW i3 Sedan: Exterior & Interior

In terms of design, the i3 retains familiar BMW cues. The front features slim headlamp elements, a sculpted bonnet and aerodynamic detailing on the bumper. In profile, the sedan gets clean surfacing with a pronounced shoulder line, along with the signature Hofmeister kink at the rear quarter. The rear section is relatively flat, with sleek tail-lamps integrated into the boot lid.

2026 BWW i3 - Interior

Inside, the layout marks a shift from traditional BMW cabins. A slim display runs along the upper edge of the dashboard, integrating the instrument cluster, infotainment and a passenger display. The main central touchscreen sits lower down on the dashboard as a separate unit. The steering wheel uses a new design with vertical spokes, while the overall cabin theme is minimal and clean.

New BMW i3 Sedan: Battery and Range

At launch, BMW has introduced the i3 in the 50 xDrive variant. It uses an 800-volt electrical architecture. While battery capacity has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to be similar to the 108.7 kWh unit seen on the iX3. Output figures stand at 469 hp and 645 Nm of torque. BMW claims a WLTP range of up to 900 km on a single charge.

Also Read : BMW M2 CS Launched in India at 1.66 Crore

2026 BMW i3 - Rear Section

New BMW i3 Sedan: India Launch

Production of the new i3 will begin at BMW’s Munich plant in August 2026. Deliveries in the UK are scheduled for late 2026, with the US market to follow in 2027. In India, the iX3 is expected to arrive next year, and the i3 could follow at a later stage.

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First Published Date: 19 Mar 2026, 13:30 pm IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles
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