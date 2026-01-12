BMW to unveil 3 new EVs in India, targets 25% electric sales by 2026

BMW AG is preparing to launch three new electric vehicles in India as it doubles down on its BEV-only strategy. The move comes as the German automaker looks to raise the share of EVs in its India sales to 25 per cent by 2026, up from 21 per cent last year.

BMW has no plans to introduce hybrid vehicles in India and will instead focus exclusively on battery-electric models, according to Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India. Details of the upcoming EV launches are yet to be disclosed, and the new models will be part of a broader product offensive in the country.

Sales momentum brings EV target closer

The carmaker sold about 18,000 vehicles in India in 2025 and is already close to achieving its EV sales goal. Electric models accounted for 23 per cent of BMW’s total sales in the three months ended December 31, reflecting strong and sustained demand, Brar said. BMW currently commands close to 60 per cent of India’s luxury EV market, according to its estimates.

Wider product rollout and supply push

Beyond the three new EVs, BMW plans to introduce or refresh a total of 27 products in India, including major upgrades to some existing models. “Demand for EVs remains strong, with waiting periods of about three months, and we plan to increase supplies in 2026," Brar said in an interview.

Pricing, tariffs and the iX1’s role

BMW’s EVs in India have an average selling price of around 60 lakh rupees, comparable to the starting price of Tesla’s Model Y standard range. Both companies face a steep 110 per cent import tariff on fully built vehicles. BMW’s most popular electric model, however, is the locally assembled iX1, priced at about 50 lakh rupees, which accounted for the bulk of the company’s 3,700 EV sales in 2025. Brar pointed to BMW’s rising EV volumes and faster overall growth during the December quarter as indicators of its competitive position remaining intact even with the presence of players like Tesla joining the market.

First-time luxury buyers drive growth

Nearly half of iX1 customers were first-time luxury car buyers, many upgrading from mass-market brands. Lower running costs and minimal maintenance requirements of EVs have been key factors influencing purchase decisions, Brar said.

Charging network and investments

To support EV adoption, BMW has installed 12 high-capacity fast chargers along major highways at intervals of roughly 300 kilometres, along with 52 fast chargers at dealer locations. The company is also investing about 4 billion rupees to upgrade dealerships and expand its charging infrastructure across India.

