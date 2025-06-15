Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) once held the promise of being the future of automotive mobility, but the worldwide situation is changing. Regulatory rollbacks, slowing consumer adoption, and renewed investment in internal combustion and hybrid technologies are forcing manufacturers to expand their strategies.

BMW's hydrogen program, headed by Dr Jurgen Guldner, has continued its progress towards a production-ready model using the iX5 hydrogen prototype that unveiled itself in 2024

And while most manufacturers are experiencing this stunning transition, many manufacturers are still designing BEVs as their primary offer, including BMW. But BMW is prioritizing hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs) and positioning that technology as a longer-term complement to its battery-electric portfolio.

Hydrogen as an alternative

BMW is rekindling interest in hydrogen at a time when confidence in pure electric vehicle proliferation has ebbed smaller and considerable inability, at least in the key markets for BEVs. While BMW now has a strong portfolio of EVs, the position of hydrogen fuel cells as a viable alternative is in light of some of the problems plaguing electric vehicles such as the lengthy charging times and considerably lagging infrastructure in certain areas.

BMW's hydrogen program, headed by Dr Jurgen Guldner, has continued its progress towards a production-ready model using the iX5 hydrogen prototype that unveiled itself in 2024. BMW has stated it plans to finally produce a hydrogen-powered production SUV in 2028 that will probably be built on the next generation X5 platform. This would mark BMW's first entrance into mass-producing a hydrogen passenger vehicle after ongoing prototype iterations for the better part of a decade.

The case for hydrogen

In a recent interview with Driving Hydrogen, Dr. Guldner emphasized that hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles combine the benefits of electric drivetrains—such as instant torque and zero tailpipe emissions—with the fast refuelling times of gasoline cars. This hybrid appeal could address some of the limitations currently hindering widespread EV adoption, particularly in regions with limited charging infrastructure.

BMW is not pursuing this direction in isolation. It continues to collaborate closely with Toyota, using Toyota’s fuel-cell technology in the iX5 and extending that partnership for the 2028 model. According to Guldner, this collaboration aims to achieve scalability and efficiency in hydrogen vehicle development.

Infrastructure and global readiness

A key factor in hydrogen’s viability remains infrastructure. Without a reliable network of refuelling stations, fuel-cell vehicles cannot be scaled. While progress has been slow, certain regions are starting to build momentum. Europe, in particular, is showing signs of investment and policy commitment. Germany, France, and Spain now account for more than half of the continent’s hydrogen infrastructure capacity.

Elsewhere, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia have begun to roll out public hydrogen stations. In Brazil, significant investment is going into establishing a green hydrogen supply chain. The global hydrogen market, valued at $77.8 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $149.3 billion by 2033, spurred by strategic initiatives such as the EU’s Hydrogen Strategy.

Challenges and market uncertainty

Despite growing interest, hydrogen’s role in personal mobility remains uncertain. Automakers such as Honda and Toyota have long experimented with fuel-cell technology, yet mass adoption has not materialized. Current hydrogen vehicles remain limited to niche markets, and critics point out that infrastructure development has lagged far behind electric charging networks.

Chris Martin of Honda, in a recent statement, acknowledged the slow pace of adoption, noting that any real shift will depend on building a broader hydrogen economy first—one that supports both commercial and personal vehicle applications.

Nonetheless, with EV momentum showing signs of plateauing and regulatory support becoming more fragmented, manufacturers with existing hydrogen development pipelines may find renewed incentive to continue investing in the technology.

BMW’s mixed approach going forward

BMW’s position reflects a cautious yet flexible strategy. While it continues to expand its electric lineup—with models offering over 600 miles of range—it does not view EVs as the sole path forward. CEO Oliver Zipse has voiced concerns over regulatory policies that prioritize one technology at the expense of others, arguing that such narrow approaches could hinder long-term progress.

For now, BMW plans to maintain production across three parallel streams: internal combustion, electric, and hydrogen. This multi-fuel approach may allow the company to adapt as infrastructure, policy, and consumer preferences evolve—without committing fully to one propulsion method in an uncertain global market.

