HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Plans Hydrogen Suv For 2028 Amid Shifting Ev Market And Regulatory Changes

BMW plans hydrogen SUV for 2028 amid shifting EV market and regulatory changes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2025, 09:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

BMW's hydrogen program, headed by Dr Jurgen Guldner, has continued its progress towards a production-ready model using the iX5 hydrogen prototype that unveiled itself in 2024

BMW X5 Hydrogen
BMW's hydrogen program, headed by Dr Jurgen Guldner, has continued its progress towards a production-ready model using the iX5 hydrogen prototype that unveiled itself in 2024
BMW X5 Hydrogen
BMW's hydrogen program, headed by Dr Jurgen Guldner, has continued its progress towards a production-ready model using the iX5 hydrogen prototype that unveiled itself in 2024
View Personalised Offers on
BMW X5 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) once held the promise of being the future of automotive mobility, but the worldwide situation is changing. Regulatory rollbacks, slowing consumer adoption, and renewed investment in internal combustion and hybrid technologies are forcing manufacturers to expand their strategies.

And while most manufacturers are experiencing this stunning transition, many manufacturers are still designing BEVs as their primary offer, including BMW. But BMW is prioritizing hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs) and positioning that technology as a longer-term complement to its battery-electric portfolio.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 97.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X4
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 96.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW M3
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw I7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i7
BatteryCapacity Icon101.7 kWh Range Icon625 km
₹ 2.03 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw Ix (HT Auto photo)
BMW iX
BatteryCapacity Icon111.5 kWh Range Icon635 km
₹ 1.21 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw M5 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M5
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Hydrogen as an alternative

BMW is rekindling interest in hydrogen at a time when confidence in pure electric vehicle proliferation has ebbed smaller and considerable inability, at least in the key markets for BEVs. While BMW now has a strong portfolio of EVs, the position of hydrogen fuel cells as a viable alternative is in light of some of the problems plaguing electric vehicles such as the lengthy charging times and considerably lagging infrastructure in certain areas.

Also Read : New-generation ⁠BMW iX3 previewed ahead of debut, promises 800 km range

BMW's hydrogen program, headed by Dr Jurgen Guldner, has continued its progress towards a production-ready model using the iX5 hydrogen prototype that unveiled itself in 2024. BMW has stated it plans to finally produce a hydrogen-powered production SUV in 2028 that will probably be built on the next generation X5 platform. This would mark BMW's first entrance into mass-producing a hydrogen passenger vehicle after ongoing prototype iterations for the better part of a decade.

The case for hydrogen

In a recent interview with Driving Hydrogen, Dr. Guldner emphasized that hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles combine the benefits of electric drivetrains—such as instant torque and zero tailpipe emissions—with the fast refuelling times of gasoline cars. This hybrid appeal could address some of the limitations currently hindering widespread EV adoption, particularly in regions with limited charging infrastructure.

BMW is not pursuing this direction in isolation. It continues to collaborate closely with Toyota, using Toyota’s fuel-cell technology in the iX5 and extending that partnership for the 2028 model. According to Guldner, this collaboration aims to achieve scalability and efficiency in hydrogen vehicle development.

Also Read : 2026 BMW XM to debut at Le Mans with 748 bhp plug-in hybrid V8 and minor updates

Infrastructure and global readiness

A key factor in hydrogen’s viability remains infrastructure. Without a reliable network of refuelling stations, fuel-cell vehicles cannot be scaled. While progress has been slow, certain regions are starting to build momentum. Europe, in particular, is showing signs of investment and policy commitment. Germany, France, and Spain now account for more than half of the continent’s hydrogen infrastructure capacity.

Elsewhere, countries like Japan, South Korea, and Australia have begun to roll out public hydrogen stations. In Brazil, significant investment is going into establishing a green hydrogen supply chain. The global hydrogen market, valued at $77.8 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $149.3 billion by 2033, spurred by strategic initiatives such as the EU’s Hydrogen Strategy.

Challenges and market uncertainty

Despite growing interest, hydrogen’s role in personal mobility remains uncertain. Automakers such as Honda and Toyota have long experimented with fuel-cell technology, yet mass adoption has not materialized. Current hydrogen vehicles remain limited to niche markets, and critics point out that infrastructure development has lagged far behind electric charging networks.

Chris Martin of Honda, in a recent statement, acknowledged the slow pace of adoption, noting that any real shift will depend on building a broader hydrogen economy first—one that supports both commercial and personal vehicle applications.

Nonetheless, with EV momentum showing signs of plateauing and regulatory support becoming more fragmented, manufacturers with existing hydrogen development pipelines may find renewed incentive to continue investing in the technology.

BMW’s mixed approach going forward

BMW’s position reflects a cautious yet flexible strategy. While it continues to expand its electric lineup—with models offering over 600 miles of range—it does not view EVs as the sole path forward. CEO Oliver Zipse has voiced concerns over regulatory policies that prioritize one technology at the expense of others, arguing that such narrow approaches could hinder long-term progress.

For now, BMW plans to maintain production across three parallel streams: internal combustion, electric, and hydrogen. This multi-fuel approach may allow the company to adapt as infrastructure, policy, and consumer preferences evolve—without committing fully to one propulsion method in an uncertain global market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2025, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: bmw bmw x5 hydrogen fuel cell

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.