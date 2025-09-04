BMW Motorrad Vision CE is a glimpse into the future of urban mobility…

At the IAA Mobility 2025 motorshow, the BMW Group has unveiled the BMW Motorrad Vision CE, a forward-looking concept that reimagines the future of urban commuting on two wheels. Positioned as a bold step in electric mobility, the Vision CE blends safety, design innovation, and a new sense of freedom for riders in city environments.

A helmet-free, emission-free ride?

One of the Vision CE’s standout features is its safety cage design, which removes the need for helmets or traditional protective gear. Inspired by BMW’s earlier experiments with the C1 scooter launched 25 years ago, the Vision CE takes this philosophy further, offering an open yet secure riding experience. A metal tube composite cage, paired with a special seat construction and seat belt, ensures rider safety while preserving a carefree, casual feel.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW CE-02 95 kmph 95 kmph ₹ 4.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW CE-04 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 15.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 7 Series 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.84 Cr Compare View Offers BMW 5 Series 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 74.40 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 km 590 km ₹ 72.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW M8 4395 cc 4395 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 2.44 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : BMW teases Neue Klasse iX3 50 xDrive ahead of Munich debut

What are the design highlights of the BMW Vision CE?

The Vision CE’s appearance is as bold as its concept. With a long wheelbase, low profile, and airy design, it projects a sleek, dynamic look. A mix of matte white and black surfaces, highlighted with neon red details, gives the vehicle a clean, sculptural character. The use of coated aluminium adds a technical yet premium touch, while the matte seat bench with integrated lettering ties in modern aesthetics.

BMW Vision CE: Self-balancing technology

Another innovation is the self-balancing function, allowing the Vision CE to remain upright without support when stationary. This feature not only enhances convenience but also reflects BMW’s push towards integrating intelligent technologies into everyday mobility.

Also Read : BMW X5: 7 things you ought to know about the new variants. Take a look…

What is the purpose of the BMW Vision CE?

BMW Motorrad has been pioneering electric two-wheelers for over a decade. Starting with the C evolution in 2014, followed by the market-leading CE 04 in 2022 and the youthful CE 02 in 2024, the company has consistently redefined what urban electric riding can be. With the Vision CE, BMW is now showing how future urban commuters could ride emission-free while enjoying greater freedom and design-led innovation.

The Vision CE isn’t just a design study, but it is a statement of intent. By combining sustainability, connectivity, and bold design, BMW Motorrad is underlining its ambition to lead in the space of intelligent, urban electric mobility.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: