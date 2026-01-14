BMW M to launch fully electric ‘Neue Klasse’ performance models from 2027

BMW M has confirmed that its next generation of high-performance vehicles will be fully electric, with Neue Klasse-based performance models scheduled to arrive from 2027. The shift marks BMW M’s first ground-up electric performance platform and a significant change in direction for the brand.

Announcing the move, Franciscus van Meel, Managing Director of BMW M, said the upcoming models are intended to raise standards in the segment. “The next generation of models are set to establish a new benchmark in the high-performance vehicle segment." He also mentioned, “With the latest generation of Neue Klasse technology, we are taking the BMW M driving experience to a new level and will inspire our customers with outstanding, racetrack-ready driving dynamics for everyday use."

Four-motor electric drivetrain

The BMW M Neue Klasse will use a four-motor electric drivetrain, with one electric motor driving each wheel. BMW says this layout allows precise control of torque at each corner, improving traction, stability and overall driving control.

Two electric drive units are mounted on the front and rear axles, with the front axle capable of being fully decoupled. This allows rear-wheel-drive operation under certain conditions, while retaining all-wheel-drive capability when higher traction is required.

Centralised control and electronics

The Neue Klasse introduces a new centralised electronics architecture built around four high-performance computers, referred to by BMW as “Superbrains". These systems manage driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment, and comfort functions.

Driving dynamics will be controlled by a dedicated system known as the “Heart of Joy", which coordinates power delivery, braking and energy recuperation. BMW says the architecture enables faster data processing and quicker software updates.

BMW M eDrive system

The electric drivetrain, known as BMW M eDrive, is based on BMW’s sixth-generation electric technology developed for the Neue Klasse platform. The system integrates motor control, braking and energy recuperation, enabling continuous torque distribution and high recuperation levels during performance driving. BMW says the system is designed to deliver both road and track capability while keeping everyday usability.

High-voltage battery and charging

Power is supplied via a high-voltage battery with over 100 kWh of usable capacity. The battery uses a performance-optimised version of BMW’s Gen6 cylindrical cells and supports 800-volt charging technology.

BMW says the battery and cooling systems have been adapted for high peak output and repeated high-load use. The battery housing also forms a structural part of the vehicle, contributing to increased stiffness and improved driving dynamics.

Driver engagement features

BMW M says the electric Neue Klasse models will offer multiple driving modes, simulated gear shifts and a newly developed sound profile to provide driver feedback without a combustion engine.

Lightweight materials

Lightweight construction remains a focus for the new models. BMW M will introduce natural fibre components in its electric performance models for the first time. The material, previously used in BMW’s motorsport programmes, offers similar properties to carbon fibre while reducing production-related CO2 emissions by around 40 per cent.

Further technical details and model-specific information are expected closer to the market launch of the BMW M Neue Klasse performance range.

