BMW iX4 electric SUV-coupe revealed with 828 km range

BMW has revealed the iX4, an all-electric SUV-coupe that will become the third model in its Neue Klasse range. The vehicle is scheduled to reach global markets in March 2027, initially in 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive configurations. A more powerful M60 xDrive version will follow. BMW has not announced India-specific launch plans or pricing yet.

Two variants at launch

Both launch versions use an electric motor on each axle, giving them all-wheel-drive capability. The iX4 40 xDrive develops 369 bhp and 520 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. BMW claims a maximum WLTP range of 638 km.

The iX4 50 xDrive produces 463 bhp and 645 Nm, cutting the 0-100 km/h time to 4.9 seconds. It has a claimed range of up to 828 km, supported by a battery with 108.7 kWh of usable capacity. Its top speed is rated at 210 km/h.

Both variants use BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology, which brings cylindrical battery cells and an 800V electrical architecture. The iX4 50 xDrive supports DC fast charging at up to 400 kW, allowing it to gain a claimed 387 km of WLTP range in 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions. The system also supports bidirectional charging.

M60 xDrive performance

The range-topping iX4 M60 xDrive will deliver 604 bhp and 875 Nm of torque from its dual-motor setup. BMW claims a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and an electronically restricted top speed of 240 km/h. Its maximum claimed range stands at 777 km.

The M Performance variant gets adaptive M suspension, sport steering and an electronically controlled M locking differential at the rear. It also features a model-specific rear spoiler and M Yellow Lights. BMW has quoted a maximum charging rate of 400 kW for the iX4 50 xDrive; charging specifications for the other variants should be checked against their respective market listings.

Coupe styling and cabin

The iX4 adopts a sloping roofline, short overhangs and a long wheelbase. Its front design brings the illuminated kidney grille and twin headlights together visually, while slim horizontal tail-lamps and a sculpted rear spoiler distinguish the back. An M Sport package is standard, along with 20-inch alloy wheels; the M60 gets 21-inch wheels as standard. A panoramic sunroof is also included.

Inside, BMW's Panoramic iDrive system combines a 17.9-inch central touchscreen with Panoramic Vision and a 3D head-up display. The cabin also gets a sports steering wheel, while M Sport seats and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system are standard on the M60. Other variants receive a seven-speaker, 205-watt audio system as standard.

BMW's Heart of Joy computer manages power delivery and driving dynamics, while the assistance package includes a Motorway Assistant capable of hands-free driving at up to 130 km/h on approved routes in eligible markets.

Mike Reichelt, Head of Neue Klasse, BMW Compact and Midsize Class, explains: “With the new fully electric BMW iX4, we are expanding the Neue Klasse portfolio with a particularly emotional vehicle. Its striking proportions, elegant coupe silhouette and Neue Klasse technologies combine to create a truly distinctive character. Blending sportiness, expressive design and innovative technology, the BMW iX4 sets a bold new accent within our fully electric BMW portfolio."

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