BMW iX3 M60 xDrive revealed with 612 bhp, 754 km range

BMW has unveiled the iX3 M60 xDrive, the most powerful version of its new-generation electric SUV. The flagship M Performance model uses two electric motors to deliver 612 bhp and 875 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds. It also claims a WLTP driving range of up to 754 km, despite its performance-focused positioning.

Production of the BMW iX3 M60 xDrive will begin at the company's Debrecen plant in Hungary in spring 2027. Orders are scheduled to open at the end of January 2027. BMW has not announced pricing for the new variant.

Battery and charging specifications

The electric SUV uses BMW's sixth-generation (Gen6) M eDrive technology, with one motor driving each axle. Its usable battery capacity stands at 108.7 kWh, while the maximum charging rate reaches 400 kW.

BMW says a 10-minute session at a compatible 800V DC fast charger can add enough energy for up to 340 km of driving. The SUV also comes with AC Charging Professional, which supports charging at up to 22 kW. Its claimed top speed is 240 kmph.

The Gen6 system incorporates cylindrical battery cells, bidirectional charging capability and an 800V electrical architecture. These technologies are intended to improve charging performance and efficiency alongside the additional power.

Styling and hardware

The iX3 M60 xDrive receives distinctive exterior elements to separate it from other versions of the electric SUV. These include M Yellow Lights, an M-specific front design, aerodynamic mirror caps, a black rear diffuser and an M-specific roof-edge spoiler with two aeroblades.

It rides on standard 21-inch M light-alloy wheels, with 22-inch wheels available as an option. The cabin features M Sport seats with electric adjustment and massage functions, an M Sport steering wheel, and a dedicated performance display. A 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a 13-speaker, 430-watt Harman Kardon sound system are also part of the standard equipment.

The SUV gets adaptive M suspension, variable-ratio sport steering and an electronically controlled M Sport differential at the rear axle. BMW has also revised the chassis setup to improve steering precision and reduce body roll.

Driver assistance technology

The iX3 M60 xDrive features BMW's Heart of Joy control computer and M Dynamic Performance Control system to coordinate drivetrain, braking and steering responses. The vehicle also offers SAE Level 2 driver assistance systems, including a Motorway Assistant that enables hands-free driving on motorways at speeds of up to 130 kmph, subject to system conditions.

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