BMW iX3 leads Neue Klasse lineup as the carmaker plan 40 new launches by 2027

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM
  • In addition to the iX3, which will debut in September at IAA, BMW plans to launch over 40 new or facelifts of both electric and plug-in hybrid and combustion variants by the year 2027, underpinning the new Neue Klasse platform.
The BMW iX3 will be the first modle to underpin the Neue Klasse platform
The BMW iX3 will be the first production Neue Klasse-based SUV, which willpremiere at the IAA Mobilityshow in Munich in September 2025.Thiselectric-only model willsignal thestart of the automaker'smove to its next-gen platform,withitbeinganimportant stepinthe electrificationdrive by BMW.

In addition to the iX3, BMW plans to launch over 40 new or facelifts of both electric and plug-in hybrid and combustion variants by the year 2027, underpinning the new Neue Klasse platform. Oliver Zipse, Chairman of BMW, described 2025 as a milestone year and stressed the importance of the Neue Klasse project even amid uncertainties in the global markets.

Also Read : BMW 7 Series and i7 facelift in works. What to expect?

heVision Neue Klasse X concept, which in the production form will be named as iX3isbeingtested in South Africa and is in its final stages,inaddition toa new electric sedanthatwillreportedlybecalled the i3. Pre-production of the iX3beganlate in 2024 at BMW's Debrecen plant in Hungary, with production togointo full swinglate in 2025. Anotherbig launch in 2026 will be anall-new all-electric sports sedantargeting the electricequivalent of the BMW 3-Series.

Technological advancements with Neue Klasse models

Neue Klasse models are said to bring improvements in driving dynamics, powertrain efficiency, and digitalization. The innovations are the BMW Panoramic iDrive interface with pillar-to-pillar customizable display, sixth-generation eDrive technology with high-voltage 800-volt batteries, and a cutting-edge electronics system with four high-performance computers.

BMW has also displayed its Vision Driving Experience prototype, billed as its most powerful development car yet. The prototype teases the future performance leader of the Neue Klasse sedan, aimed at taking driving dynamics to new heights. A presentation video captured the enthusiasm of BMW engineers as they drove the prototype.

Also Read : BMW Motorrad launches 2025 C 400 GT scooter at 11.50 lakh in India

Financial performance and market outlook

In 2024, BMW's investment in Neue Klasse models wasresponsibleforhighR&Dexpenditure of $19.6 billion (€18 billion), affecting financial performance.Net profit forthe companyfellby 36.9 per cent to $8.37 billion (€7.68 billion). However,sales of electrified modelsincreased by 4.8 per cent,while salesofBEVs roseby 13.5 per cent,representing 17.4 per cent of total deliveries.

Going ahead, BMWispredictingincreased salesin 2025andlower capitalspending toenhance cash flow.Inspiteofsetbackslikeincreasingtariffs, the companyishopeful aboutmaintaining its profitmarginnext year.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST
