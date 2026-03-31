BMW iX3 grows longer for Chinese buyers ahead of Beijing debut

BMW is gearing up to launch its Neue Klasse lineup in China, and the German carmaker is kicking things off with the new iX3 built specifically for the market. The all-electric SUV grows longer for more cabin space and comes with tech and safety systems that other global markets won’t get to see. The X LWB will officially debut in the region at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show in April 2026.

Exterior changes

The iX3 LWB features a longer wheelbase for improved rear space and gets conventional door handles instead of flush fitting units to adhere to Chinese regulations

When it comes to visuals, the China-spec iX3 remains largely unchanged from the regular model available globally, but a closer look reveals details that set it apart. The biggest change here is the wheelbase, which has been stretched out by an extra 108 mm from 2,895 mm. This takes it to a healthy 3,005 mm, freeing up more space in the second row to stretch your legs out.

The rear doors have also been stretched out to accommodate the longer wheelbase. Elsewhere, you get door handles with a more traditional, semi-flush design, which aligns with Chinese regulations prohibiting electronically operated flush door handles that may fail to function after accidents.

There is a new rear camera sensor that sits tucked into the roof spoiler for advanced driver aids. The tailgate features Chinese lettering that spells out ‘BMW Brilliance’ alongside ‘iX3 50L’, highlighting local production.

Tech and safety

The China-spec iX3 runs on BMW’s Neue Klasse EV platform and offers a claimed range of over 900 km on the CLTC cycle.

While BMW is yet to showcase its interior, the iX3 LWB should largely carry over the same design and overall layout. The key highlight inside is the software. The EV will feature the new BMW Operating System X, expected to integrate Huawei HarmonyOS Next, AI models from Alibaba and DeepSeek, as well as navigation from Amap with 3D mapping.

China’s iX3 will further feature an exclusive all-scenario ADAS co-developed with Momenta. This has been designed specifically for the region’s driving conditions across both highways and complex urban environments.

BMW has also made tweaks to the iX3’s chassis setup and electronics of the Neue Klasse underpinnings for the region, with the aim of providing a good balance of comfort and stability across varying scenarios.

Also Read : BMW next-gen X5, 7 Series facelift images leaked

Battery and power

The BMW iX3 50L xDrive carries over the credentials of the standard iX3, featuring a dual-motor configuration that sends 463 bhp and 645 Nm of torque to all four wheels. Powering this is a 108.7 kWh battery pack that is claimed to deliver a single-charge range of over 900 km on the CLTC cycle. The battery is compatible with DC fast charging at speeds of up to 400 kW.

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