BMW i7 eDrive50 variant launched in India, priced at 2.03 crore

The BMW i7 , the electric equivalent of the flagship 7 Series luxury saloon, has received a new variant in India. The BMW i7 has been launched in the new eDrive50 variant priced at ₹2.03 crore (ex-showroom). The new BMW i7 eDrive50 replaces the xDrive60 trim that was previously available in India. The new i7 eDrive50 sports a different powertrain while also getting a more reasonable price tag, making it more affordable by ₹10 lakh than the i7 xDrive60.

There are no visual changes on the new BMW i7 eDrive50. However, the electric luxury saloon gets a single motor on the rear wheels instead of the dual-motor setup on the xDrive60 with one on each wheel. This brings a rear-wheel drive configuration to the luxury sedan instead of an all-wheel drive, which is why the nomenclature changes from ‘x’ to ‘e’. The single electric motor produces 443 bhp and 650 Nm, as opposed to 536 bhp and 745 Nm with the dual motors.

The BMW i7 eDrive50 promises a range of 603 km (WLTP) from the 101 kWh battery pack, slightly lower than the xDrive60 trim

The new BMW i7 eDrive50 uses the 101.7kWh battery but the range has dropped to 603 km (WLTP) as opposed to 625 km on the xDrive60. For those looking at more power on the i7, BMW is still offering the M70 spec variant with 641 bhp and 1015 Nm of peak torque and is priced at ₹2.50 crore (ex-showroom).

Other features remain the same including the M Sport trim for a sporty look. The cabin is covered in leather upholstery including the rear seat entertainment package, which comprises a 31.3-inch 8K ‘cinema’ screen mounted on the roof for the rear passengers. The luxury sedan also gets soft-close doors, a Bowers and Wilkins sound system and a host of other creature comforts. The i7 eDrive50 gets a spare wheel, which was missing on the older variant.

The BMW i7 can be charged using an 11 kW AC charger from 0-100 per cent in 10 hours and 45 minutes. The sedan is compatible with fast charging and will take just 34 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent using a 195 kW unit.

The BMW i7 eDrive50 takes on the Mercedes-Benz EQS with the latter being locally assembled in India and priced at ₹1.62 crore. It also takes on the Audi e-tron GT priced at ₹1.80 crore and Porsche Taycan priced at ₹1.89 crore. All prices are ex-showroom.

