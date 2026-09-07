Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw I5 Lwb Launched At 79.60 Lakh In India; Boasts A Range Of 669 Km

BMW i5 LWB launched at 79.60 lakh in India; Boasts a range of 669 km

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 07 Sept 2026, 17:12 pm
Follow us on:

BMW has launched the i5 LWB in India at 79.60 lakh, offering a 669 km range, 264 bhp, premium features and extended cabin space, with deliveries commencing immediately.

BMW i5 LWB launched at ₹79.60 lakh in India; Boasts a range of 669 km
BMW i5
EMI starting at just
₹1,56,300/ month
Check Eligibility

German automaker BMW has launched the long-wheelbase version of the i5 electric sedan in India at an ex-showroom price of 79.60 lakh. The model was showcased alongside the X1 LWB at its launch event, with deliveries commencing immediately. Positioned as the electric counterpart to the 5 Series, the i5 LWB commands a premium of 3 lakh over its ICE-powered counterpart.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹7,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Skoda Kylaq ₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹10,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Hyundai Alcazar ₹ 14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹19,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra Thar ROXX ₹ 12.52 - 23.52 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹16,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹14,000/ month
Check Eligibility

BMW i5 LWB: Battery Pack and Power

The BMW i5 LWB is equipped with an 81.6-kWh battery pack, sending power to a rear-mounted electric motor producing 264 bhp and 410 Nm of torque. The motor draws energy from the battery pack, enabling a claimed range of 669 km on a single charge. Additionally, the German automaker claims that the sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
BMW i5
₹1.20 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,56,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-Benz EQS
₹1.30 Cr
EMI starting at just
₹1,70,000/ month
Check Eligibility
Lexus ES
₹89.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,17,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Tata Sierra
₹11.49 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,100/ month
Check Eligibility
VinFast VF7
₹21.89 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹28,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹20.65 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹27,100/ month
Check Eligibility

Charging support includes 11 kW AC and 160 kW DC capabilities. Using a compatible fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 33 minutes.

BMW i5 LWB: Design

The BMW i5 LWB retains the familiar 5 Series design language while adding several distinctive elements. It gets an all-LED lighting setup, BMW M Sport dual-tone alloy wheels, an illuminated kidney grille, flush-style pull-type door handles and slim LED tail lights. The sedan measures 5,175 mm in length, 2,156 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, while its 3,105 mm wheelbase is designed to maximise cabin space.

BMW i5 LWB: Interior and Features

Inside, the i5 LWB features a premium and technology-focused cabin. Highlights include a crystallised drive selector and drive mode controls, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. The cabin is finished with vegan leather upholstery and also gets a panoramic glass roof.

Equipment on board includes ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. The electric sedan also comes equipped with BMW Operating System 8.5 and Digital Key Plus, adding connected and convenience-focused features to the package. Safety equipment includes eight airbags, an attentiveness assistant, a 360-degree camera and side-impact protection.

Also Read : Kia Syros Flex Fuel concept showcased; Set to get a 1.0L turbo engine

BMW i5 LWB: First Edition

The company has further introduced a First Edition of the i5 LWB. This special edition features phone and tablet holders mounted on the front seatbacks, along with a Carbon Black Metallic exterior finish complemented by Titanium Bronze accents. The cabin receives Silver Bronze detailing, while a ‘First Edition’ engraving further distinguishes the limited-run model. Only 99 units were allocated for India, and all of them have already been sold.

With its long-wheelbase configuration, premium equipment and extended claimed range, the BMW i5 LWB strengthens the brand’s electric sedan portfolio in India while offering an alternative to the conventional 5 Series.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 07 Sept 2026, 17:12 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

BMW i5
at ₹156,300/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score