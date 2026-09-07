BMW i5 LWB launched at ₹79.60 lakh in India; Boasts a range of 669 km

German automaker BMW has launched the long-wheelbase version of the i5 electric sedan in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹79.60 lakh. The model was showcased alongside the X1 LWB at its launch event, with deliveries commencing immediately. Positioned as the electric counterpart to the 5 Series , the i5 LWB commands a premium of ₹3 lakh over its ICE-powered counterpart.

BMW has launched the i5 LWB in India at ₹ 79.60 lakh, offering a 669 km range, 264 bhp, premium features and extended cabin space, with deliveries commencing immediately.

BMW i5 LWB: Battery Pack and Power

The BMW i5 LWB is equipped with an 81.6-kWh battery pack, sending power to a rear-mounted electric motor producing 264 bhp and 410 Nm of torque. The motor draws energy from the battery pack, enabling a claimed range of 669 km on a single charge. Additionally, the German automaker claims that the sedan can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds.

Charging support includes 11 kW AC and 160 kW DC capabilities. Using a compatible fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 33 minutes.

BMW i5 LWB: Design

The BMW i5 LWB retains the familiar 5 Series design language while adding several distinctive elements. It gets an all-LED lighting setup, BMW M Sport dual-tone alloy wheels, an illuminated kidney grille, flush-style pull-type door handles and slim LED tail lights. The sedan measures 5,175 mm in length, 2,156 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height, while its 3,105 mm wheelbase is designed to maximise cabin space.

BMW i5 LWB: Interior and Features

Inside, the i5 LWB features a premium and technology-focused cabin. Highlights include a crystallised drive selector and drive mode controls, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen. The cabin is finished with vegan leather upholstery and also gets a panoramic glass roof.

Equipment on board includes ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, four-zone automatic climate control and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. The electric sedan also comes equipped with BMW Operating System 8.5 and Digital Key Plus, adding connected and convenience-focused features to the package. Safety equipment includes eight airbags, an attentiveness assistant, a 360-degree camera and side-impact protection.

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BMW i5 LWB: First Edition

The company has further introduced a First Edition of the i5 LWB. This special edition features phone and tablet holders mounted on the front seatbacks, along with a Carbon Black Metallic exterior finish complemented by Titanium Bronze accents. The cabin receives Silver Bronze detailing, while a ‘First Edition’ engraving further distinguishes the limited-run model. Only 99 units were allocated for India, and all of them have already been sold.

With its long-wheelbase configuration, premium equipment and extended claimed range, the BMW i5 LWB strengthens the brand’s electric sedan portfolio in India while offering an alternative to the conventional 5 Series.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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