BMW i5 enters production in Germany, India launch in 2024. Details here

BMW i5 has been making quite a buzz as it is a key product from the brand in the electric vehicle segment. Introduced globally, the pure electric version of the new BMW 5 Series sedan is expected to launch in India next year and ahead of that, the EV has entered production at the automaker's plant in Dinglfing in Germany, which happens to be the auto manufacturer's largest European production facility.

The midsize electric sedan is positioned between the i4 and i7 in BMW's all-electric portfolio. The BMW i5 sedan will be sold alongside the identical but petrol-powered 5 Series sedan. Speaking about the i5, it comes bearing the eDrive40 nomenclature and promises up to 475 kilometres range on a single charge. The BMW i5 eDrive40 churns out 335 bhp of peak power and it can sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.7 seconds, with the power being channelled to the rear wheels.

(Also check: BMW i5 is a sleek and sharp EV promising 475 km range)

In the international market, there will be an i5 M60 variant as well, which is more powerful. It is capable of churning out 592 bhp peak power and can sprint 0-96 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. The i5 M60 comes with an all-wheel drive system onboard and it can run up to 411 kilometres on a single charge.

The BMW i5 gets a wide range of advanced features onboard, many of which are powered by the automaker's brand-new OS 8.5 software. The first thing that grabs attention inside the cabin is a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Just like the Tesla electric cars, the BMW i5 too will allow its owners access to streaming services. They can play video games in their i5 sedans when the vehicle is parked. Another key feature of the upcoming BMW i5 is the ADAS, which includes technologies such as a hands-free driver assistance system.

First Published Date: